Teen shares Spirit Airlines groping incident via TikTok,

A US teen claims she took the incident to TikTok after Spirit Airlines failed to listen to her. Photo / TikTok

A US teen claims she took the incident to TikTok after Spirit Airlines failed to listen to her. Photo / TikTok

An 18-year-old has shared her ordeal to social media alleging she was groped by a fellow passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight - sharing footage online she claiming nobody intervened.

"On my flight to California the man behind kept touching my arms and boobs," she stated on the short TikTok video, posted last Wednesday.

The clip shows a grasping hand, pressing through gap between the seats. "The man was like 50-60s and I was so uncomfy," read the caption from @mobilesushibar, tagging in the airline.

The young woman claims she had recorded the video to show cabin crew, but her complaints were ignored. In the video flight attendants can be seen in close proximity to her seat, but they appear not to take notice of what is going on.

The teen said she recorded the incident to show flight crew. Photo / TikTok

"I'd yell and scream and make a scene, everyone needs to know," wrote one outraged TikTok user.

"I did," read her response, saying she was told to "sit down and be quiet, and my mum told me the same."

In a series of follow up clips, she outlined her ordeal, claiming she had been travelling with her family but was split up by seating allocations.

Then she had offered to swap with another woman who had wanted an aisle seat.

Having opened a book and stated to read, she said she "felt a slight touch like something was caressing me right here."

The woman said she thought it would be over after she touched his fingertips. Photo / TikTok

Reaching instinctively to see what it was, she described the horror of discovering another persons' fingers on her side.

"I wonder what this feeling could be, it was really subtle," she said.

She texted her sister, also on the plane to get help, but no help arrived.

"I thought it would stop there because he knows that I know that he was touching me because I touched his fingertips."

But then the hand returned, with more persistence. "It happened again, so this is when I was like I can tell he's trying to reach for my boobs."

The man continued throughout the hour-long flight. Photo / TikTok

During the hour-long flight she brought it to attention of cabin crew but the passenger behind denied it. She said she was simply told to "sit down and be quiet".

With over a million views and 10 thousand outraged comments the TikTok post has sparked outrage and support for her.

"@spiritairlines what are you going to do about this?!? This is APPALLING!!!" read one comment.

The airline has said it is looking into the incident, however @mobilesushibar says she wants to know why she was not believed at the time.

"The fact that I had to sit there and collect evidence for nothing speaks volumes."