Taskmasker NZ comedian Guy Montgomery's favourite travel memories

Guy Montgomery is one of the comedians being tested and tormented in the new season of Taskmaster NZ. Photo / Supplied

Taskmaster NZ comedian Guy Montgomery shares stories from his best Kiwi holidays.

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?

My mum, dad, two sisters and our two dogs taking two weeks to drive around the perimeter of the South Island in a horse truck. I have two very vivid memories from that trip. One was visiting the Pancake Rocks at Punakaiki and the other was Dad showing us vast expanses of bush while we drove and saying "If anything happens, you can always seek solace in the bush."

Where is your favourite off-the-beaten-track/secret spot to get away from it all?

At the risk of antagonising the locals by saying so publicly, Ōtaipango in Northland is the best beach in New Zealand. It is a short drive north of Houhora and it goes on forever. The water is the clearest I've seen in the world and the few times I've been there, anything over 20 other people qualifies as busy. Also on the drive up you'll see some lovely bits of bush that you could probably hide in if you had to.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

If the whole family needs to get away I am going to assume we've done something pretty awful. I think maybe a bush somewhere in the heart of the Marlborough Sounds? Pack a tarpaulin, some sleeping bags, a fishing rod, ideally a bunsen burner if we could source one on short notice and lay low for as long as we have to.

What's your dream New Zealand road trip?

It is funny to think how I used to take the open road for granted. Now all my family and I dream of is the freedom to travel the country without being treated as fugitives. I guess the dream road trip would involve all of us openly and comfortably climbing into the car and driving back to our home.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in New Zealand, where would you go?

The ultimate luxury right now would be if my family and I could leave this bush. We made a mistake and we are very sorry but we are better now. Please let us leave the bush.

