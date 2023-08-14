Australian police have charged a Canberra man following a bomb threat last night on board a Malaysia Airlines flight at Sydney International Airport.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) responded to flight MH122, a Malaysia Airlines Airbus A330 flight to Kuala Lumpur that turned back to Sydney.

Sydney Airport said on social media last night that at least 35 domestic flights were cancelled (16 inbound and 16 outbound), with delays of up to 90 minutes for other domestic flights.

The 45-year-old Canberra man was charged early this morning with making a false statement about a threat to damage an aircraft and not complying with cabin crew’s safety instructions.

The AFP said the man had claimed to have explosives on board the plane.

He was reportedly arrested without incident and the AFP said there is “no impending threat to the community”.

Social media posts from allegedly inside the plane showed the man clutching a bag to his chest, yelling at cabin crew and terrified passengers.

Malaysian Airlines flight #MH122 returned to Sydney following a security incident

“My name is Mohammed, slave of Allah,” the man can be heard saying.

“Are you a slave of Allah? Are you? Say it! Say it! Are you a slave of Allah?”

#Sydney Airport is suffering at the hands of this lunatic as he has taken #MH122 hostage. Praying for everyone's safety and well being.





#MH122 Drop scene

Every one off the plane.

Every one off the plane.

Police told to leave all the belongings on plane #Sydney #SydneyAirport

The charge of making a false statement about a threat to damage an aircraft carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and the other charge can result in a fine of over A$15,000 ($16,000), the AFP said.

Passenger Sammi Marks described the man as a “big bloody unit” and praise the cabin crew for their response, saying passengers were left “scared and confused” as the plane returned to Sydney and waited on the tarmac.

“Absolute kudos to the cabin crew. I know they train for this stuff but keeping this guy contained was not easy,” Marks wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.