Summer travel ideas: Cultural tourism experiences around NZ

Monty Manuel, operations manager and head guide for Ngati Pourou's Maunga Hikurangi Experience in Tairawhiti Gisborne. Photo / Supplied

If you'd like to take your travel a little deeper in 2022, how about choosing a tour or experience that helps you learn about New Zealand from a te ao Māori perspective? These Māori tourism experiences are a good place to start.

1. Taonga by Timoti, Nelson Tasman

These tours give guests experience with carving, as well as exploring the local whenua (land) and awa (river). Timoti and Morganne Moran, owner-operators, want their guests to "carve their own story", and leave with their own taonga (treasure).

"As a whānau we live te ao Māori and by default, when people are hosted by us, they experience the tikanga we live by. Tikanga that is specific to greenstone, carving and manaakitanga," the Morans say. "We engage in karakia (prayer), explore our awa (river), Rakautara, work with pounamu (greenstone), share a kai and kōrero and the wairua of pounamu connects it all, and connects us all."

timoti.nz

2. Āmiki Tours, Ōtautahi Christchurch

These cultural walking food tours take guests through the heart of Ōtautahi, with guides sharing stories at significant Māori sites along the way. "Āmiki is the Māori word for deep storytelling and we believe that Canterbury has an exciting and vibrant culture and culinary story just waiting to be shared," says CEO Cate Grace. "Our cultural food tours celebrate the diversity that is modern-day Ōtautahi, from stories of gathering māhinga kai on the banks of the river to tasting some of our finest modern-day food. Guests arrive as strangers and leave as friends."

amikitours.com

3. Maunga Hikurangi, Tairāwhiti Gisborne

Hikurangi is a sacred mountain for Ngāti Porou and is only accessible to manuhiri (visitors) via guided tours. At the summit, there are nine pou whakairo (carved posts) and during the tours, guides will explain their significance, as well as telling stories about the mountain and surrounding area, and whakapapa of the Ngāti Porou people.

Operations manager Monty Manuel says, "Guests enjoy our culture, our stories and beautiful scenic views... In all aspects of our tours we are aware of the significance of our mountain to our iwi and providing an authentic cultural experience ensures its mana is upheld."

maungahikurangi.com

4. Pōtiki Adventures, Waiheke

Pōtiki Adventures offer tours, walks, ocean activities, and marae stays on Auckland's Waiheke Island. Owner/operator Bianca Ransom says "We often have domestic visitors who have been born and raised in Aotearoa and have never stayed on a marae before. It is amazing to see them realise the depth and beauty of our culture."

Guides share kōrero about the marae, carvings and meeting house, and can take part in workshops and take tours of the maara (vegetable garden).

"We are celebrating our worldview and its importance to the well-being of our people, our environment and our community," Ransom says. "Guests are able to step inside te ao Māori for a brief moment and see how beautiful it is and how traditional knowledge informs our lives today."

potikiadventures.co.nz

This is an edited version of a story that first appeared in NZ Herald Travel on September 14, 2021. For more great holiday ideas, go to nzherald.co.nz/travel