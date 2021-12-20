Summer travel ideas: Luxury NZ accommodation for treat yourself holidays

Fly in by helicopter to Minaret Station and bed down in one of four luxe chalets surrounded by wilderness as far as the eye can see. Photo / Supplied

It's been a long, big, stressful year for many of us, so what better way to end it than with a luxury holiday to look forward to. Here are five of New Zealand's best luxury lodges and hotels for treat yourself trips in 2022.

1. Hāpuku Lodge and Tree Houses, Kaikōura

Kaikōura's rugged coast is tamed by Hāpuku Lodge + Tree Houses on a deer farm 12km north of the eco-marine town. Five luxury treehouses (two family-sized) are set 10m up in a kānuka grove; the height-challenged may opt for ground-level suites or apartment. The kitchen sources oil from their olive grove, vegetables and herbs from their garden and local kaimoana. Inland, the old shepherd's hut at Matai Peak has been transformed into a luxurious hideaway with views over the coast and forest valleys. hapukulodge.com

2. Minaret Station, Wānaka

Reached only by helicopter, set in a meadow 1000m above sea level, surrounded by the Southern Alps, bordered by Lake Wānaka and two national parks, Minaret Station's four chalets have fair claim to be "one of the most secluded and private luxury lodges in the world". It uses hydroelectricity from its own plant, water from rainfall and snowmelt, supplies arrive and waste leaves by air, and all laundry is washed offsite. Paddock to plate: meat is from the 20,000ha station, garnishings from local producers. Other experiences, imagine and discover for yourself. minaretstation.com

3. Sofitel Wellington

Missing that trip to Paris? A petite bit of the place comes to Wellington's Sofitel. Opulently reflecting the luxury chain's motto, "Live life the French way", chocolate-uniformed staff greet with "Bonjour", the Jardin Grill and La Serre bar are tres bon, the rooms luxe, and the hotel definitely knows what's quoi. sofitel-wellington.com

4. New hotels in Dunedin

Dunedin has a number of new, small, upmarket establishments, many created in the city's stunning refurbishments of heritage buildings. The Fable Dunedin, in an 1862 hotel, is exceptional; its Press Club restaurant memorable. The room with a view – and much more – is the vast Mason Suite, high stud and heritage bay window overlooking Princes St. For modernist tastes, Ebb Dunedin is a new and contemporary boutique hotel. fablehotelsandresorts.com

5. Te Arai Lodge, Auckland

Technically but not really in Auckland city, Te Arai Lodge is an eco-friendly oasis just over an hour north of the harbour bridge, lying in ancient native forest and looking over the Brynderwyns to the Mangawhai coast. Go for garden-to-table dining, therapies, hiking and beach bike-riding. tearailodge.co.nz

6. The Barn at Lonely Bay, the Coromandel

You couldn't get a more secret spot than Lonely Bay. The Barn is a four-suite lodge in a rustic Coromandel Peninsula building with timbered ceilings, natural furnishings, books and antique china. Think open-plan, cosy fireplace, sheltered patio, gourmet food and wines. Pet-friendly, too. 970lonelybay.com

