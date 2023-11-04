Walking with dinosaurs in the Blue Mountains, NSW, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Roarsome fun

Do you have any dinosaur fans in your clan? If so, travel to NSW (and back in time) at Dinosaur Valley at Scenic World in the Blue Mountains. Catch the world’s steepest train into Jamison Valley and discover Australia’s largest outdoor dinosaur experience. Listen out for a herd of roaring dinosaurs via the elevated rainforest boardwalks and search for more than 25 dinosaur species. The Dinosaur Ranger team will talk you through all things fossils and afterward, everyone can take a ride on the aerial cable car. scenicworld.com.au/dinosaur-valley

All in a name

For those looking for the next unique dining experience in South Australia, try PLACE by Kane Pollard of Topiary dining in the Adelaide Hills. The concept is easy – there is no fixed dining location. It could be in a cave, forest, by the coast, up a hill, or elsewhere. The only way to find out and take part is to sign up for the waitlist at placedining.com.au/#waitlist

Up, up and away

If you can’t beat them, join them – cocktail-sipping Sydneysiders that is. The city’s latest – and largest – rooftop bar, Harper Rooftop Bar opened its doors on November 2, complete with an open-air swimming pool and cocktails aplenty. Located on Level 7 of Kimpton Margot Sydney, enjoy Mediterranean-inspired food and an oasis of calm high above the city chatter. harperrooftopbar.com.au

The big reveal

After a three-year overhaul, the refurbishment of Dunedin’s historic Railway Station is now complete. Available for an all-important selfie for the first time since 2021, important elements of the conservation work included preserving the Marseille terracotta roof tiles, copper cupolas, masonry, timber windows, and decorative weathervanes. Perfect timing for your upcoming summer visit. dunedinrailways.co.nz

Fin-tastic

Guests at Living Reef at Daydream Island Resort and Living Reef at Whitsunday Island can now explore more of the Great Barrier Reef with the launch of a new guided snorkelling experience led by the resort’s resident marine biologists. Don your goggles to get up close and personal with over 100 species of marine life while learning about the importance of reef conservation. Suitable for both kids and adults. daydreamisland.com