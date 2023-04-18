Crew of one of the two boats grounded on Bedwell Island, WA. Photo / Australian Maritime Safety Authority

Eleven fishermen were rescued after surviving six days stranded in an Australian marine park without food or water.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said the men from Indonesia were airlifted to safety on Monday, after they were discovered on Bedwell Island, 330km west off the coast of Broome.

The men were “all reported to be in good health despite their ordeal” a Border force spokesperson told ABC. The ABF said they were working to repatriate the men, once it was practical to do so.

The fishermen were the survivors of two fishing vessels, which were struck by Tropical Cyclone Ilsa last week.

One of the boats sank in the category five storm which hit Western Australia.

Nine other fishermen from that boat are still missing, feared dead.

The second boat ran aground on Bedwell Island, where they were able to rescue one of the men from the other boat.

Part of the Rowley Shoals in the Clerke Reef Marine Park, the island is a small sandy cay within the coral atolls.

The Rowey Shoals in the Clerke Marine Park, WA. Photo / Tourism WA

The area, managed by Parks and Wildlife Service WA is free to visit although camping overnight is prohibited. Bookings are required to use the public moorings at Clerke Reef.

“The outside walls of this remote coral atoll offer outstanding diving, or you can snorkel in the shallow, coral filled lagoon brimming with colourful tropical fish,” reads the park’s website.

The remote coral region is popular with cruise and charter boats. However much of the areas shipping was affected by the severe storm system, the most powerful recorded in the region for 14 years.

P&O cruise ship the Pacific Explorer which was due to be passing through the region was “forced to dramatically alter its planned itinerary”, returning to Fremantle instead of sailing to Broome. This was a diversion of 2000km.



