Alcohol, delays and travel disruption have been a toxic cocktail for AFP officers at airports. Photo / Jordan Sanchez, Unsplash

Australian Federal Police say they’ve seen a spike in arrests at public airports over the past six months, responding to 429 aviation-related incidents since November.

The AFP, who police Australia’s main airports, say bad behaviour and booze have been behind the majority of the 304 offences recorded recently.

While incidents spiked over Christmas, with 49 people charged in relation to anti-social or criminal behaviour, there have been a further 157 arrests by AFP.

Assistant Commissioner Alison Wegg says that, although a spike in incidents can be expected during peak travel times, alcohol was often a contributing factor.

“The AFP is working with airlines, airports and regulatory authorities to help ensure a safe environment for passengers,” she said.

“We are conscious that times of high passenger volume, combined with higher waiting periods, can lead to an increase in disruptive or anti-social behaviour.”

AFP said it was aware that delays and disruptions over summer put added pressure on the force. However, they urged the public to “be patient with unexpected delays” and follow airline advice.

“We have recently seen some disturbing and unacceptable behaviour where travellers have shown complete disregard for fellow passengers and airline staff,” said Wegg.

In many cases, alcohol has been a contributing factor.

While drinking alcohol on planes is not illegal, Wegg urged travellers to “be mindful of how much alcohol they consume” ahead of school holiday travel.

AFP said it would be working with airlines and airports to tackle violence and anti-social behaviour.

One of 35 "credit card" knives found at Adelaide airport. Photo / AFP

Weapons found on passengers on the rise

In South Australia, AFP said it was aware of a “concerning number” of weapons being detected at security screening.

AFP Sergeant Paul Everingham said 35 concealed “credit card knives” had been found at Adelaide airport since last year.

“Regardless of its configuration, it is an offence to carry a knife in a public place, including in the airport and on planes,” he said.

The maximum penalty for carrying a weapon in an airport is a fine of A$2500 (NZ$2700) or six months’ imprisonment.