What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

Being captivated, delighted and a bit grossed out by sea slugs in Vanuatu.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

We have been going to the Abel Tasman for most of my life, so it’s a place that is very dear to my heart. We camped there for many years before building a bach, so holidays were very basic: solar showers, cooking on a small gas stove, spending the days roaming around the beach and through the bush - and having epic water fights.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

My partner Dan and I travelled through South America a few years ago, and one of our stops was Peru. We hiked to Machu Picchu and it blew me away. The scale and majesty of it was just incredible.

And the worst?

I haven’t had any experiences where a trip was awful from start to finish, but on that same South America trip my laptop got stolen in Ecuador, so we spent the day in a police station, and then driving round in the back of a police car trying to home in on its location, which I could track on my phone. Suffice to say, I didn’t get it back - but the rest of our time spent in Ecuador was wonderful.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

I would say I definitely tend to overpack, rather than just go with the essentials. I have developed the skill of being able to accurately judge a suitcase’s weight just from lifting it up myself, which comes from years of trying to squeeze as much stuff in there as possible. I’ll always be right on the maximum weight limit…I should probably work on that!

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

I would like to say I unpack, but in reality that tends to take at least a week or more! I love getting into clothes that I didn’t take with me, as I would be thoroughly sick of the ones I did take, and going for a walk around my neighbourhood. I absolutely love the new experiences that travel brings, but I also love that feeling of comforting familiarity you get when you are back in your own environment.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The ease of logistics.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I have always wanted to go to Norway to see the Northern Lights. The footage I’ve seen is extraordinary and I know being there under the stars, watching it in real time, would be an unforgettable experience.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

Having new experiences and learning about other cultures.

