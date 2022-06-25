Where I'd Rather Be: Relaxing in style in Ibiza

It might be best known for its parties, but away from the nightclubbing crowds, the White Isle is all about high-end eateries and relaxed coastal style.

With travellers returning to Ibiza's shores again, local restaurants are humming, and there's plenty on the menu for vegetarian, vegan and health-conscious holidaymakers. Whether you're keen on beach-hopping, club raving or simply soaking up the Balearic Island vibes with a cocktail in hand, put these top picks on your travel list.

Beachouse

Touted as a "new age beach club", this idyllic spot boasts yoga classes and top notch sun- loungers by day, and live music at night. Located on the palm-tree-lined Playa d'en Bossa, it has all the bohemian atmosphere you'd expect from a beachside hangout, along with a sophisticated restaurant menu for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Finca la Plaza

There are plenty of great cafes and restaurants in the charming Santa Gertrudis village, but Finca la Plaza is a perennial favourite. Mediterranean flavours are the star of the menu, and the wine cellar is a reliable source of top Spanish drops. The restaurant's outdoor courtyard is the place to be on warm island evenings.

The coveted outdoor courtyard at Finca La Plaza restaurant. Photo / supplied

If you're in the mood for fine dining, other local picks include Le llama, Amante and Nobu.

Mikasa Hotel and Restaurant

The boutique hotel has 16 suites, each with a distinctly different theme, but it's the beautiful rooftop terrace that really seals the deal at Mikasa. With stunning views over the historic Dalt Vila neighbourhood and Ibiza's bustling marina, it's the perfect place for an evening cocktail or two. If you're settling in for a meal, the menu has one of the best vegan and vegetarian-friendly selections on the island.

The Mikasa Hotel terrace is the perfect spot for cocktails overlooking the Ibiza Marina. Photo / Rosie Randisi Photography

Other plant-based restaurant favourites include Wild Beets, Alma Beach Ibiza, and Natural Pau.

Club Chinois

Nightclubbing isn't everyone's cup of tea, but if you're curious to check out Ibiza's famous late-night scene, Club Chinois is the hottest new spot in town. The venue boasts opulent jewel-toned furnishings and a retro jazz lounge vibe, alongside a lively schedule of visiting DJs to blast the beats into the wee small hours.



By the seaside

Away from the party scene, Ibiza has relaxed beaches and seaside enclaves, and getting away from the bustle is far easier than you might think. Savour peace and quiet at Portinax, a charming former fishing village at the northern tip of the island, an hour's drive from the Ibiza Old Town. As well as its three secluded beaches with sparkling turquoise water, it's also home to the exclusive Six Senses hotel.

The Cala Salada lagoon, just one of the many scenic swimming spots in Ibiza. Photo / Getty Images

For families, Cala Llonga is a laidback township with a great line-up of cafes and restaurants, while Sant Josep is the place to go for quirky boutique shops and traditional Ibizan ceramics.

For more, see ibiza.travel