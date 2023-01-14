Middlemarch's stunning scenery includes Sutton Salt Lake, the largest of its kind in the country. Photo / Lynnore Templeton

Annie Duncan and Donna Soler run Middlemarch Lodge and love showing guests around their Central Otago paradise

We just love the air and the mountains here. Having lived in cities all our lives, all the open space and the big sky of the area are intoxicating. The people here are much more engaged with you and more supportive. When Annie broke her shoulder recently people cooked for us, helped us make beds and even came by and mowed our lawns. That’s how they do things here. There is something about Otago.

Donna Soler (left) and Annie Duncan host travellers from all over the world at Middlemarch Lodge. Photo / Supplied

We moved here 18 months ago to retire, but we’ve never been so busy! We have both joined local organisations. It is understood when you live in a small community that you get involved and that you volunteer, and we’re happy to do that.

When it comes to what makes Middlemarch Lodge so special, it’s two things - the location and us. The Strath Taieri is a unique area dominated by schist tors and the long valley between the mountains through which the Taieri River flows.

Dramatic mountain ranges are a feature of the area. Photo / Supplied

As hosts, it matters to us that you have a great experience of our part of the country, and we work hard to ensure everyone has a great time. That means making sure it’s easy to access the activities and features of our area. We also provide what we know you are going to need and want - long, hot showers, a comfortable bed, great home-cooked food made with local ingredients, unlimited Wi-Fi and the opportunity to put your feet up. We enjoy our guests and they feel that warmth.

We offer a range of Middlemarch-based activities including a 4WD tour up the wild mountain slopes, a trip around Macraes gold mine and historic gold-digging sites, and a half-day tour that takes in Sutton Salt Lake - the largest salt Lake in New Zealand.

A range of tours are on offer to help guests explore the Central Otago surrounds. Photo / Supplied

Our guests come from all walks of life and places all over NZ and the world. Many are either starting or finishing cycling the Central Otago Rail Trail (Middlemarch is one end of it), but we also have travellers who are simply enjoying a tiki-tour of the region.

March and April are our busiest months because that’s when most people cycle the trail, and when the weather is warm and sunny but not too hot. That said, you can get any weather at any time! We always advise our guests to prepare for anything and hope for the best.

For more, see middlemarchlodge.co.nz



