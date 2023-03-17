The Silicon Valley Bank CEO and his wife boarded a flight to Maui soon after he was fired from his job. Photo / 123rf

Silicon Valley Bank CEO Gregory Becker has escaped to a US$3.1 million house in Maui just days after being fired.

The failed CEO and his wife Marilyn Bautista have left chaos behind and are soaking up the sun in Hawaii after leaving San Francisco this week.

The pair were seen driving to San Francisco Airport in a chauffeur-driven limo, heading to the United Airlines terminal, and then flying first-class to Maui on United Flight 1749.

While Silicon Valley Bank customers worry about whether they can access their funds, the 55-year-old and his wife have been spotted walking around Lahaina sporting relaxed holiday clothing and sunglasses.

Becker is currently being investigated by the Justice Department after he cashed out US$3.57 million of stock weeks before the bank collapsed. Over the past two years, he sold almost US$30m in stock, according to CNBC.

Shortly after being fired by President Joe Biden over the weekend, bringing a 30-year career at the bank to an end, Becker sent staff a video encouraging them to “stick together” through the crisis before packing his bags and high tailing to Hawaii.

As getaways go, Becker’s situation isn’t too bad.

The couple’s two-story townhouse is in a luxe gated community in Lahaina, a town on Maui’s northwestern coast.

Facilities in the community include a club house, three swimming pools, a tennis court and three surf breaks.

After purchasing a three-bedroom townhouse in May 2018, the pair immediately demolished it and rebuilt it.

Since arriving, the couple have spent time with Bautista’s brother, driven around town and eaten out at local restaurants.