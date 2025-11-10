Serene spas and floating bars: A day of relaxation off the coast of Fiji

As someone who hasn’t received many full-body massages, I’m surprised by the request to completely disrobe. Yet, as a staff member later explains, guests are welcome to keep their underwear on; extra layers just make massaging around the glute muscles a little less effective.

It’s an awkward motion, swinging one’s naked body on to the table then trying to feel around for and position the sheet over you, but for the next 50 minutes, it’s the last thing I have to think about. I’m staring through the hole in the headrest at the bowl of flowers when the masseuse returns and the bobo massage begins.

Guests are given cold ginger tea and a scented face cloth while waiting for their massage at Musket Cove Island Resort's Makare Spa. Photo / Christopher Reive

Starting with the neck and shoulders – the key area for someone like myself who makes a living sitting at a desk hunched over a keyboard – before slowly working down the back all the way to the feet. I’m then asked to flip myself over, before the front (quads, arms and chest) is targeted. The description of the massage is bang-on, too; firm enough to ease tension whilst still being relaxing, and I come out feeling loose, refreshed and in better nick than when I entered.

I’m perfectly set up, then, to undo all of that with a spot of active relaxation, jumping off the top of Cloud 9 – the floating bar anchored at the Ro Ro Reef off the coast of Malolo Island. Among the handful of additional activities available to guests at Musket Cove, Cloud 9 sits just a short boat ride away with a morning and an afternoon trip each day. It’s everything I had expected when I heard the term floating bar.

NZ Herald writer Christopher Reive visits Cloud 9 - a floating bar off the coast of Fiji's Malolo Island. Photo / Kristie O'Donnell

The wooden structure sits on the horizon like a mirage in the wide blue sea. Stepping on, you’re almost immediately at the counter where a wide-ranging drinks menu awaits. However, I have much more important business to attend to before parking up with a cocktail, and moments later, I hurl myself off the top level into the waiting arms of the ocean below, before gearing up with snorkelling equipment available at the bar. Soon, I’m surrounded by fish, as they crowd around the occasional pizza scrap that falls into the water, holding firm to the guide ropes against the strong current.

If you don’t want to take a dip, there is plenty of room on the top level, where you can indulge in the extensive drinks menu and freshly made pizza from the wood-fired oven, while watching fish and sea turtles glide below. There are certainly worse places in the world to watch an afternoon pass you by.

Cloud 9 is a floating bar off the coast of Fiji's Malolo Island. Photo / Christopher Reive

