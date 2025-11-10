Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Serene spas and floating bars: A day of relaxation off the coast of Fiji

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Makare Spa at Musket Cove Island Resort in Fiji. Photo / Christopher Reive

Makare Spa at Musket Cove Island Resort in Fiji. Photo / Christopher Reive

From traditional bobo massages to floating bars in turquoise seas, Fiji proves the ultimate place to relax your body and mind, writes Christopher Reive.

Face down in the dim light, I felt the stress slip away.

In this environment, it’s an easy thing to do. Beneath the massage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save