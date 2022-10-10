A security breach at Melbourne Airport has forced Terminal 1 has delayed flights across the country, as planes are re-screened. Photo / Twitter; Tim Joyce

A security breach at Melbourne Airport has caused flight delays and cancellations, with the flow on effects expected to be felt at other airports across the country.

Some passengers were even forced to disembark their plane just before takeoff to go through security again.

Melbourne Airport told news.com.au there was an issue with screening passengers at Terminal 1 and all passengers are now needing to be rescreened.

Qantas manages security operations in Terminal 1 and said a passenger appeared to have "inadvertently passed from an 'unscreened' area to a 'screened' area" of the airport.

"As a precaution all Qantas operations have been put on hold and passengers in the terminal are being rescreened, which is causing delays to some services this morning," Qantas said in a statement.

"Safety is our number one priority, but we know this disruption is causing some inconvenience for our passengers and we apologise for that. We are investigating how this incident occurred."

A Twitter user shared that their fully loaded plane was forced to evacuate the terminal and be sent back through security screening.

A security breach at Melbourne Airport has forced everyone including our fully loaded plane to evacuate the terminal and be sent back through security screening. They’ve informed us that someone has slipped through the security gates and entered the terminal without screening. pic.twitter.com/3cQSom0U4w — Tim Joyce (@TimJJoyce) October 10, 2022

"They've informed us that someone has slipped through the security gates and entered the terminal without screening," Tim Joyce wrote just before 6.30am on Tuesday.

Mr Joyce spoke to the Today Show from the airport, further explaining his flight was just about to take off when the pilot informed them of the security breach.

"It seems quite serious. There are thousands of people waiting," he said.

"They've pretty much roped everything off. Everything is shut down and everyone has to be rescreened," he said.

"Essentially they've communicated that people will be screened on a boarding basis from now on, so the next flight out will be screened first."

Huge security breech at Melbourne airport. We were on @Qantas flight to Brisbane connecting through to Norfolk Island. Everyone had to de plane and are waiting to be called through security again. #fun #crazy pic.twitter.com/z77IyZlWbx — Sue Duke (@SueDuke1) October 10, 2022

Another passenger from the same Qantas flight to Brisbane shared a similar message on Twitter.

"Everyone had to de plane and are waiting to be called through security again," Sue Duke wrote.

Several flights to about seven different destinations were delayed for more than hour, while others have been cancelled.

The major delays at Melbourne Airport are expected to have flow on effects at other airports across the country.