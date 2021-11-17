Rorotonga restart deals and New Zealand's best travel tips

The Cooks Islands is getting ready to welcome Kiwis back from the beginning of next year. Photo / File

The Cooks Islands is getting ready to welcome Kiwis back from the beginning of next year. Photo / File

RARO'S RARING TO GO

Rarotonga is open for two-way, quarantine-free travel from January 14. Book a five-night stay at the 3.5-star Edgewater Resort and Spa in a Beachfront Deluxe room and pay from $1719pp, twin-share, if you're travelling from Auckland or from $1879pp, twin-share, for travel from Wellington or Christchurch. Breakfasts, airport transfers in Rarotonga and a $60 in-room Wi-Fi credit are included. A $20 one-way surcharge applies on certain days. Book by November 30. Travel between May 13 to July 2.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15029533 for travel from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15029602 from Wellington or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15029671 from Christchurch.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

Relax in a Premium Room at Nelson's four-star Rutherford Hotel for five nights while exploring the region. Priced from $1109pp, twin-share, the five-night stay includes a day tour over the Takaka Hill to Golden Bay. Pay another $130pp for a Tunnel to Town cycle, which follows the path of an old railway line. Book by November 23. Travel between February 1 and 10, March 6 and 16, April 1 and 15 or April 21 and 30. You won't be charged for cancelling or changing dates up to seven days prior to travel

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travelassociates.co.nz/accommodation/nelson/rutherford-hotelnelson-golden-bay-in-a-day-tour-15074063

SOUTHERN BEAUTIES

Southern Spectacular is a 10-day, round-trip tour from Christchurch visiting some of the South Island's most impressive destinations. You'll see Milford Sound, Franz Josef Glacier, The Remarkables, Mount Cook and Walter Peak Station. Priced from $4871pp, twin-share, the discounted price saves couples $600. This rate applies to departures on February 8, 22 and between March 8 and April 5 next year. Book by December 16.

Contact: AAT Kings, 0800 500 146 or aatkings.com/wildawaits

TWO GOOD TO BE TRUE

Dine out two nights in a row, cruise Milford Sound and stay for two nights in an ensuite unit at Te Anau Top 10 Holiday Park — all for $550 for two people. Your accommodation comes with a $50 meal voucher for The Ranch Bar and Grill and another $50 voucher for The Fat Duck, plus fares for a two-hour cruise.

Contact: Te Anau Top 10 Holiday Park, (03) 249 8538 or stay@teanautop10.co.nz or teanautop10.co.nz/specials/

PRIME POSITION

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Queenstown, overlooking Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables, is a short drive from Queenstown's town centre and airport and boasts a spa, the Lakeview Restaurant, a business centre and meeting facilities. Rates, reduced for bookings made by the end of this year for stays to March 31, start at $164 a night and include breakfast and Wi-Fi.

Contact: Holiday Inn Express and Suites Queenstown, 0800 154 181 or (03) 222 7177 or book at ihg.com/holidayinnexpress