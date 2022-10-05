Breakfast at Dorsett Gold Coast Executive Lounge. Photo / Dorsett Gold Coast Hotel

Tiana Templeman stays at the Dorsett Gold Coast, a stylish hotel with room service that's worth staying in for

Location: Part of The Star Gold Coast, a stroll from the beach and 30 minutes from the airport.

Style: Beach chic meets modern design with a dash of Gold Coast glitz.

Perfect for: A long weekend out on the town.

First impressions: Not great as we can't find the hotel's entrance or its carpark. Once we (finally) get to the lobby with its marble check-in desks, beach-chic decor and smiling staff, all is forgiven. The hotel's 4 stars have been polished to a high sheen and it's far more luxurious than expected.

The lobby features beach chic decor and marble check-in desks. Photo / Dorsett Gold Coast Hotel

Rooms: Our Executive King Room is beach chic meets boogie nights with palm frond wall art, lush turquoise hues and shiny rose-gold design details. We love it, even though the open wardrobe shows up our beach clothes as being nowhere near glamorous enough for their surrounds. The bed is impressively comfortable, the television is huge, and there is a balcony… overlooking the construction of The Star's next hotel. Until these works are finished, it's worth requesting a room on the side of the building overlooking the beach. The Dorsett features 313 rooms, some of which include Executive Club access, but no suites. A rare nod to the hotel's 4-star status.

Bathroom: The spacious rain shower has fantastic water pressure and generous pump packs of Elemis toiletries. A single vanity basin and toilet round out the bathroom, which includes all the extras like Elemis soap, a razor, cotton tips, disposable toothbrushes, and body lotion.

A king room, featuring palm frond wall art and shiny rose gold design details. Photo / Dorsett Gold Coast Hotel

Food and drink: There's no hotel restaurant apart from a pool bar offering light meals and a foyer cafe serving coffee, snacks and drinks. Not that it matters. We follow the walkway on Level 3 to The Star Gold Coast, which has multiple bars and nine restaurants ranging from high-end Japanese to home-style Italian, a seafood buffet and classy Cantonese at the hotel's newest restaurant, Uncle Su. Don't feel like heading out? Scan the QR code in the room and order room service from The Star's restaurants at the touch of a button.

However, it is the Executive Lounge on Level 19 that is the crowning glory at the Dorsett, and not just because it's on top of the hotel. With different seating to suit every mood and terrific food, it's a welcoming space that's worth the extra spend. Breakfast is a hot and cold buffet featuring eggs on request and waffles with cream and fruit coulis. The complimentary cocktail hour goes for 90 minutes and features (good) house wine, a cheese cabinet with a choice of crackers, and high-end canapes such as smoked chicken crostini.

The top floor Executive Lounge offers a welcoming atmosphere and a complimentary cocktail hour. Photo / Dorsett Gold Coast Hotel

Facilities: High-speed Wi-Fi, free undercover parking and the Isoletto Pool Club with its resort-style infinity pool, cabanas and sunken sun loungers, and adjoining bar serving light meals. Gym and spa devotees can stroll to the Azure Spa & Fitness at The Star and work out in the state-of-the-art gym.

In the neighbourhood: Broadbeach is home to some of the best destination dining on the Gold Coast. Retail therapy can be found across the road at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre and other nearby attractions are within easy reach thanks to the G:link tram stop across the road from the hotel.

Family friendly: Twin rooms have two double beds and sleep four, provided your kids don't mind sharing a bed. The compact rooms will bring your family closer together than ever before.

Accessibility: Accessible rooms are available in every category.

Sustainability: Along with the Elemis pump packs in the bathroom, the hotel has automatic room lighting and the option to select a more planet-friendly eco mode for the air-conditioning.

Contact: dorsetthotels.com