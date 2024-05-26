The Sofitel Mexico City Reforma is about 13km from the international airport. Photo / Sofitel

Nikki Birrell checks into the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma.

Location: Mexico City’s historic Reforma district. About 13km from the city’s international airport. Check-in experience: Gracious and warm. I was brought a hot towel and a little taster of Mexican hot chocolate made with coconut milk while checking in, to initiate me into the luxury that awaited.

Price: Superior room rates upwards of $800.

Superior room at Sofitel Mexico City Reforma. Photo / Sofitel

What’s in the neighbourhood? So. Many. Things. You can walk down the Paseo de la Reforma right by the hotel, all the way to Chapultepec Castle, sitting as it does so majestically on top of a hill at the other end. The zocalo, or town square, in the historic centre is just under 4km away. Plus, all the trendy hotspots of Roma neighbourhood are but a 15-minute walk away.

My room: A Prestige Suite with a lounge area, master bedroom, marble bathroom, spacious dressing area and a “secret” second toilet (which you could easily miss if your delightful attendant hadn’t pulled back the glass door to reveal it). My room looked down on the iconic Angel of Independence Monument — opening the drapes in the morning, by the push of a bedside button, to reveal Mexico City’s dramatic skyline was an exceptional start to each day.

The bed: Ohhhh, the bed. King-size, soft, but supportive. And you just know the thread count must be off the charts.

Bathroom: Palatial — a large, double shower area with choice of monsoon or handheld shower heads, an indulgent free-standing oval soaking tub and twin sinks. The loo seat is heated and has all the latest bidet whizzbangery.

Toiletries: Hermes, no less. Didn’t even bother to unpack my own.

Free Wi-Fi? Yes. You can also connect to Bluetooth and play your music through the ceiling speakers. Also, Chromecast means you can watch your own entertainment on the big screen — in the lounge or the bedroom.

Exercise: There is a gym. And an impressive indoor pool where you can look out the floor-to-ceiling windows over the city while taking a dip.

The swimming pool boasts floor-to-ceiling windows over the city. Photo / Sofitel

Noise: Quiet. Delightfully so, as Mexico City and horn-tooting are synonymous.

Food: The more casual Balta is where I dined for the inclusive breakfast, bypassing the selection of pastries, cereals etc to head straight for the quesadillas, with fresh guacamole and salsas (when in Mexico …). Bajel is a fine-dining option, but, sadly, it was closed on the night I ventured down.

What’s so good about this place? Even though it’s the Sofitel with all its French chicness, you always know where you are — design flourishes and panoramic views are a constant reminder of the incredible city you’re in. The Cityzen bar, which is open to all, is the highest in Mexico City; don’t miss watching the sunset blaze from up here while sipping a tequila. Unforgettable. The staff are very helpful, especially for spot-on recommendations (La Ciudadela markets for panicked last-minute gift-buying was a godsend).

And the bad? You might not want to leave your room — and Mexico City needs to be explored.

Bottom line: Just stay here if at all possible — it really is special.

Contact: sofitel-mexico-city.com