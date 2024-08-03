First impressions: Wow. Just - wow. Until last August, the hotel was named Palazzo Versace, the world’s first fashion-branded luxury hotel when it opened on the Gold Coast 23 years ago, and many of the Versace touches remain today. The driveway features the second-largest pebble mosaic in the world, flanked by twin jet-black Rolls Royce Phantoms that scream elegance. As soon as we step out of our car, we’re greeted warmly by the doorman who arranges for our luggage to be sent to our rooms, and ushers us inside the grand foyer, dominated by ornate pillars and a dazzling 750kg chandelier that was commissioned by Gianni Versace for one of his own residences. Designer touches are everywhere, including the trademark Versace Greek key pattern and Medusa heads, with opulent furniture and sumptuous fabrics - the theme here seems to be more is more. Instantly we feel like A-list celebrities.

The hotel was originally the Palazzo Versace, the first fashion-branded luxury hotel. Photo / Supplied

Rooms: There are 200 bedrooms and suites, as well as 72 condominiums (ideal for families, some with their own plunge pools). I’m in a Lagoon King room, with a Juliet balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the stunning lagoon pool and fountain terraces to the Pacific Ocean beyond. It’s extremely spacious at 40sq m, more like a suite than a standard hotel room, and features bespoke furniture, beautiful parquet flooring and excellent amenities such as fluffy robes, a Nespresso machine and a top shelf mini bar (think Bombay Sapphire G and Ts and mini Moets). The bed is incredibly comfortable, as is the couch in the sitting area, and I find it hard to fault anything except to say that, while still luxurious, some of the fittings were looking a little worn, though I understand a refurbishment is imminent. I find my room a quiet oasis with no noise from neighbours (although a colleague hears a loud argument from the room next to hers, so not totally soundproof).

Bathroom: The open-plan bathroom is large and luxurious, with the shower and toilet both hidden behind frosted glass doors, and a couple-sized spa bath front and centre alongside the luxury amenities you would expect from a hotel of this calibre (Molton Brown toiletries, a lighted makeup/shaving mirror, hairdryer etc). Indulge yourself in the ultimate romantic (or self-care) experience and book a bath bliss package, with options including soaks, body lotions, champagne, candles and rose petals.

Take the meaning of R&R to a whole new level. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: Imperial Hotel Gold Coast’s Il Barocco has a renowned seafood buffet and a la carte menu, and a selection of dishes can be ordered for room service via the online compendium, accessed by a QR code in your room. While I don’t dine at Il Barocco, I do have breakfast daily (included in my tariff) and that is exceptional: a beautiful assortment of cooked dishes, fresh fruit, baked goods, and free-flowing coffee.

Le Jardin, with its views of that impressive chandelier and the sparkling lagoon pool, is the go-to spot for cocktails and tapas with grand piano accompaniment. The four ladies on this trip decide to indulge in the Imperial signature couture high tea: a veritable smorgasbord of sumptuous savoury and sweet treats, accompanied by a glass of bubbles with tea or coffee to finish. I’m not sure whether I am proud or ashamed to admit I am the only one of us who eats one of everything, but I can tell you that every bite was delicious. A must-do treat next time you are on the Gold Coast.

Guests can enjoy a couture high tea with a smorgasbord of sweet and savoury treats. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: The lagoon pool is the centrepiece of the hotel complex, and is longer than an Olympic swimming pool at 63m. Surrounded by a sand beach (replenished daily), loungers and cabanas with decadent day bags, it’s a luxurious haven from the bustle of Surfers Paradise. You can take full advantage of the experience by booking a cabana package with champagne and seafood platters.

The Beauty Room offers a wide menu of massage and facial options, while the state-of-the-art Fitness and Wellbeing Centre, open 24/7, features equipment from the excellent Technogym with a full range of free weights.

The hotel also has its own marina for short- or long-term stays.

In the neighbourhood: Imperial Hotel Gold Coast is well situated next to Marina Mirage for boutique shopping and waterfront dining, and is very well situated for theme park visits, particularly Sea World which is just 700m away: an easy walk.

Family friendly: Children are welcomed at Imperial Hotel Gold Coast, and the condominiums prove popular with families. However, my personal opinion is that such decadence is wasted on the young - leave the kids at home and enjoy the luxury surroundings with your sweetheart or bestie.

The Imperial Hotel features the world's second-largest pebble mosaic driveway. Photo / Supplied

Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible king rooms are available, with interconnection if required. Lifts feature braille buttons.

Sustainability: There are still single-use toiletries offered, and towels are changed daily regardless of whether they are hung up or not.

Contact: theimperialgc.com.au