Christ the Redeemer is one of the top things to see in Rio de Janeiro. Photo / 123rf

Destination of the Week: Rio de Janeiro

Why you should go

This year’s Rio de Janeiro Carnival made its 2023 debut on February 17. Arguably the world’s biggest and most exuberant party, every neighbourhood shakes with the sound of samba and excitement - and there’s nothing quite like it to put you in the mood for Brazil. Wrapping up February 25, don’t worry if you’re not in town for this year’s festivities – Rio is a city that brings the party whichever month you visit.

Rio de Janeiro Carnival is arguably the world’s most exuberant party. Photo / 123rf

Top spots

Rio’s top spots are well-known. Luckily, from Christ the Redeemer to riding a cable car to Sugarloaf Mountain, every attraction lives up to expectations. Don’t forgo an afternoon spent at Copacabana or Ipanema Beach, but pack more than just your togs and catch the yellow tram to Santa Teresa, Rio’s cool and quirky bohemian suburb. It’s here you can find the highly photographed Selarón steps, emblazoned with a patchwork of brightly coloured tiles.

For samba outside of Carnival, Pedra do Sal is the area accredited for inventing the moves, with live bands and free street parties every Monday and Friday night. Both Carnival’s dance routines and parade floats are put together at Palacio do Samba: Rio’s oldest samba school. Take a behind-the-scenes tour to see the practice halls and workshops.

Always make time for a day at Copacabana Beach. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats

Every Sunday, the Feira Livre da Gloria farmers’ market showcases Brazil’s freshest produce. The fruit, such as just-plucked papaya, guava and mango offers an intensity of flavour you simply won’t find in NZ. Rio is also awash with “pay by weight” restaurants. As the name suggests, pick as much as you want from the buffet and weigh your plate to find out the price; it’s incredibly economical.

If you’re a meat eater, a Brazilian churrascaria is a must. Best described as an all-you-can-eat meat feast whereby the servers shave great hulks of freshly grilled meats onto your plate. To experience one of Rio’s most famous churrascaria, head to Rio’s Copacabana neighbourhood. A mainstay since the 1950s, Churrascaria Palace is touristy but traditional, serving patrons at least 30 different meats in one sitting.