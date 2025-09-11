The room: We stayed in Room 401, a spacious, two-bedroom lakeview apartment designed with families in mind. Enter into an open-plan living and kitchen area with sofas overlooking a fire, you’ll find two queen-sized bedrooms that feel luxe: deep carpeting, blackout curtains, crisp linens, and generous wardrobes. The open-plan living and dining space is soaked in natural light from oversized windows with postcard views of Lake Wakatipu. There’s a well-equipped kitchenette including fridge, oven, dishwasher, Nespresso machine and microwave.

Well-appointed kitchenette. Photo / Rebecca Foreman

Everyone had space to breathe. There’s even a bookshelf stocked with encyclopaedias (old-school cool), board games (Monopoly Queenstown edition), two flat-screen TVs, and a CD player for proper throwback vibes.

Bathroom: Clean, functional with a separate tub and shower, ticks the right boxes, with plush towels, and a heated towel rail. While a second toilet would’ve helped avoid the morning queue, the overall setup, especially the handy washer-dryer nook, is a winner for longer stays.

Facilities: Rendezvous Heritage offers 175 rooms, including Deluxe, Deluxe Family Rooms Premier, Studio apartments and two-bedroom apartments, compact enough to feel boutique, yet delivers on amenities. There’s a small but efficient gym with cardio machines and free weights overlooking the heated swimming pool, sauna, spa for that essential post-ski unwind. A guest laundry and ski storage room add a welcome dose of practicality after days in boots and layers. Parking is available at $15/day, and Wi-Fi is complimentary and reliable enough to keep remote work on track. Bonus: during our stay, a wedding unfolded at the Conference Centre without so much as a whisper of disruption.

Rendezvous Heritage Queenstown lifestyle pool. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink: On-site, Mackenzies Restaurant & Bar dishes up breakfast, lunch and an à la carte dinner with an alpine twist. Think tempura-battered fish and chips, juicy burgers, ribeye steaks, and classic Kiwi lamb rump, proper comfort food. The lounge serves barista coffee, cakes, and sandwiches in a laid-back setting. A breakfast buffet is available for around $32 - $38 per person. We wholeheartedly indulged in Room Service when we couldn’t tear ourselves away from the comfort of our apartment’s gas fire after long days on the slopes.

In the neighbourhood: You’re in the leafy Fernhill foothills of Ben Lomond, far enough for quiet, close enough for convenience. The Queenstown Gardens, lakefront trails, and the Skyline Gondola are within walking distance, while buses and rideshares make it simple to reach Coronet Peak or The Remarkables. Shops, casual eats (clocking you Fergburger) and small grocers are 6 minutes’ drive, giving it a lived-in, locals’ feel. Looking to explore further afield, you’re perfectly poised for day trips to Glenorchy and Milford Sound.

Heritage Queenstown, Queenstown Rendezvous Heritage Queenstown exterior. Photo / Supplied

Sustainability: Every kitchenette has recycling bins (and a coffee pod refuse bin), pillows and duvets are made entirely from recycled plastic bottles, yes, you’re literally sleeping on second chances. Food scraps from the kitchen are composted through a local initiative, and even those plastic shampoo bottles and amenities are responsibly recycled. There are also two e-charging ports located in the Forest Carpark.

Accessibility: The hotel features seven accessible double rooms with step-free entry, designed with mobility in mind. Bathrooms come equipped with grab bars and non-slip tiles, while public areas offer wide corridors, generous lifts, and supportive seating throughout. There’s a wheelchair available on-site for added ease.

Price: From $343 lead in. Two-bedroom interconnecting from $800.

Contact: For more information, visit rendezvoushotels.co.nz.

The journalist stayed courtesy of Rendezvous Heritage Hotel Queenstown.