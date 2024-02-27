The celebrity couple thought they'd nabbed the best seats - but found they were in an awkward position.

Sergio Carrallo and Caroline Stanbury thought they had nabbed the best seats on the plane, until they were left in an awkward position for the duration of the flight. The celebrity couple shared their frustration on social media, to the shock of their followers.

An A-lister couple, who were under the impression that they had scored the “best” seats on their flight, were left stunned after boarding the plane to find that quite the opposite was true.

A video of the hilarious mile-high misfortune was posted on TikTok and has now racked up 20 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Real Madrid footballer Sergio Carrallo and his wife Caroline Stanbury, who stars on the Real Housewives of Dubai, asked their assistant to organise and book their flights. Stanbury wrote in the caption of the clip that the assistant had “booked 1A and 1B”, which they thought would be “the best seats on the plane”.

Upon boarding the flight, the couple soon discovered that wasn’t the case, reports the New York Post.

Footage showed Carrallo and Stanbury’s seats against the bulkhead, which meant their chairs could not recline.

“We got the best seats in the plane,” Carrallo sarcastically quipped in the video. “Nothing goes back.”

And that wasn’t the only issue with the seats. ..

The football star then pans the camera to the rest of the aeroplane, and fans see that the couple are in fact “facing the cabin”, similar to a cabin crew’s jump seat.

Social media users flooded the comments, shocked at the claustrophobic and awkward seat placement.

“The fact that everyone is staring I can’t,” one surprised commenter wrote, while another shared. “Absolutely nothing could have prepared me for the camera flip.”

“Staring the entire plane down is crazy,” a third chimed in.

Others were appalled by the confronting seat configuration, with one person saying: “There’s my absolute worst nightmare and then there’s this.”

“Why do those seats even exist?!” questioned another, to which Carrallo responded. “Tell me about it.”

Backwards-facing seats are, in fact, not as unusual as they might seem. Various airlines, such as United Airlines and British Airways, offer face-to-face configuration in business class.

The Points Guy — an online travel site — has shed light on the matter, revealing that airlines opt for interfacing seats to cram more people into business class, putting a bigger emphasis on space as opposed to privacy.



