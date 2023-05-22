The Jetstar A320 to Rarotonga offloaded luggage in favour of extra fuel. Photo / Phillip Capper, CC2

The Jetstar A320 to Rarotonga offloaded luggage in favour of extra fuel. Photo / Phillip Capper, CC2

Australian carrier Jetstar continues to be weighed down by luggage issues on its popular Auckland to Rarotonga Route.

Passengers on JQ192 have been left without luggage twice in as many weeks due to weight and balance issues with its A320 aircraft.

Travellers on the Saturday, May 13 service claim that they were offered to be rebooked on the next flight, after being told that the plane was “overweight”.

This comes after a similar incident on May 2, when over 40 pieces of luggage were not loaded onto the Cook Islands service. The airline told the Herald that these items could not be loaded due to weather conditions meaning that weight had to be prioritised to carry more jet fuel.

Passenger Hayley Bason, who travelled from Auckland last Saturday with partner Richard, told the Herald that they had been without luggage for a week.

“We have been here in Rarotonga for 5-6 days now and we are still in the exact same clothes we came to Raro in,” said Bason.

With flights operating heavy and only twice a week (Thursdays and Saturdays), some passengers are only being reunited with luggage after their trip.

“We have spent most of our ‘holiday spending money’ on essentials to survive,” Bason said.

Under the NZ Civil Aviation Act passengers are entitled to compensation for expenses from delays and mishandled luggage within the airline’s control.

Refunds work on the basis of paying first and claiming back reasonable expenses.

However, there is no written timeframe outlined as to when refunds must be processed by the airline, with the Civil Aviation or Consumer Guarantees Acts saying only that they are due within a “reasonable” period.

Due to fly home on Thursday, Bason said their holiday had been “ruined” because they had “practically sat in our room and done nothing because we have no money.”

Hayley Bason and partner Richard were among passengers left in the Cook Islands without luggage. Photo / Supplied

On Monday Bason said she was still waiting to be reunited with her luggage.

A spokesperson for Jetstar told the Herald on Friday that they had reached out to Bason and were working to return luggage as soon as possible.

“We haven’t been able to carry some bags recently to reduce the weight and to balance our flights between Auckland and Rarotonga, including due to weather conditions on the route,” said the airline.

“While we know it’s frustrating for customers to be without their luggage for a period of time, it’s a better outcome than leaving passengers behind.”

Jetstar said they were looking at ways to make sure all bags are carried on these flights in future.

Medication in missing luggage, what can be claimed

Some passengers on the May 4 service said they were still waiting on compensation.

One passenger said they were including an $800 medical bill for their partner’s treatment in Rarotonga, after they said that medication and personal items were left in checked luggage.

The passenger, whose medical expenses were not covered by insurance, says that they expected the airline to pay out, claiming that it would not have been an issue if they had access to their partner’s missing luggage.

Some insurers do cover expenses incurred for lost or damaged medication.

Insurers Covermore told the Herald says that cover regarding delayed versus lost baggage, is very different.

“In most cases prescription medication is carried in a person’s carryon luggage, so this is excluded in the delayed luggage claims. Airlines usually ask that this is carried as a carryon item,” said a spokesperson for Covermore.

Rarotonga Airport. Photo / Airport Authority Cook Islands

Air New Zealand, for example, says passengers should have sufficient medicines in their hand luggage for travel and for arrival at their destination.

Jetstar’s website advises passengers to take “at least enough to last one week”, in case of baggage delays.

This means where luggage is delayed and still in the airline’s possession, they will only compensate for non-prescription medicine.

“For lost luggage we do provide coverage for medical visits to replace medication as this can occur at any stage of a person’s journey,” said Covermore.

In most cases you will have to wait a period of up to 21 days or for the airline to declare items as “lost”.

Could Jetstar’s weight issues be solved with wait issues?

Earlier this week the airline announced a shake up in operations to increase punctuality and performance.

From next week, Jetstar is asking passengers to arrive early for flights. Starting May 23, bag drop and check in will be closing 10 minutes earlier and gates will close 20 minutes before departure.

“We know our performance hasn’t been up to scratch and we are working hard to boost punctuality and reliability,” said the airline’s chief operating officer Matt Franzi, on Wednesday.

Moving cut offs earlier will hopefully mean more flights depart on time and ground handlers have more time to assess potential weight gauging issues. The Herald understands that some of the luggage left behind in Auckland was late to be checked in.

Missing luggage compensation: what can you claim?

Passengers are able to claim compensation from their for lost luggage and some emergency expenses for essentials such as clothing and toiletries.

For international travel luggage is covered under the Montreal Convention, for a total of $2700 per passenger affected by lost, damaged or delayed items.

“If your baggage is delayed, the airline only has to cover the cost of essential items. Typically, airlines don’t accept liability for consequential losses,” reads Consumer NZ’s advice on missing luggage.

If there are any issues with damaged luggage, passengers should contact their airline as soon as possible. To claim for damaged luggage you must submit a written notice within 7 days of getting the luggage back.

For delayed luggage, you must raise claims within 21 days from when the baggage should have been in your possession.

According to the Insurance Council New Zealand it is the carrier or transport provider who should be contacted regarding compensation for missing luggage where they are ‘at fault’, if there were costs beyond what the airline will pay, passengers should contact their insurer.