Queenstown holidays in New Zealand's best travel deals

Stay lakeside at the four-star Oaks Queenstown Shores Resort. Photo / Unsplash, Photoholic

QUEENSTOWN RESORT PACKAGE

Explore by bicycle, take a lake cruise, or catch the last of the winter snow on the ski fields during a three-night stay at the four-star Oaks Queenstown Shores Resort. Priced from $309 each, double share, this package includes The Original Onsen Evening Experience. Book by September 26. Travel by October 31. Re-scheduling and cancellations can be done free of charge, up to seven days prior to travelling.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/14943347

YES, YOU CAN CRUISE

Discover tranquil waterways, wildlife, and rich history on a seven-day cruise aboard Heritage Explorer in the Marlborough Sounds that will venture deep into Queen Charlotte Sound and Pelorus Sound, French Pass and D'Urville Island. Priced from $4200pp, twin-share, on-board accommodation, meals and drinks, all shore excursions and the expertise of on-board naturalist guides are included, as are transfers to and from the cruise. Flights can be arranged.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/nz-holidaysathome-discovermarlborough-soundsheritage

THREE-FOR-TWO DEAL

Take your family to Napier and get a night's free accommodation when booking a three-night stay in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at the Art Deco Masonic Hotel. You'll pay for just two nights, priced at $698. The Art Deco-style apartment has its own entrance hall and super-spacious open-plan living room, a full kitchen and access to a large courtyard — perfect for a family. Available for online bookings only, stay by November 30. Bookings are flexible and there are no cancellation fees.

Contact: Art Deco Masonic Hotel, online bookings, using the promotional code FAMILY, at masonic.co.nz/napier-accommodation/art-deco-apartment

FOODIE DELIGHTS

Treat yourselves to a Foodie in Heaven package at QT Queenstown, where you'll be waited on with culinary delights during a two-night stay in a luxurious QT Room, priced from $450 per night. Guests receive a bottle of champagne and antipasto board on arrival, and daily breakfast for two at Bazaar Marketplace. To top off your experience, the QT Wine Butlers will curate a Central Otago wine tasting experience at Reds Bar, tailored to your personal tastes. Book and stay by the end of this year.

Contact: QT Hotels, (03) 450 3450 or qthotels.com/queenstown

WELLINGTON/ MARTINBOROUGH SPECIAL

A luxurious couple's minibreak, in the New Year, with two nights at the five-star Sofitel Wellington and two nights at the four-star Martinborough Hotel, is priced from $1899 for two, and that includes four days' car hire, picking up and returning the vehicle in Wellington. Daily breakfasts at the Sofitel are part of the package, and free Wi-Fi is included at Martinborough Hotel. Book by September 28. Travel from February 17 to March 3, or from March 13 to 23.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/tours/wellington/wellington-selfdrive-wellington-martinborough-self-drive-itinerary-5-dayself-drive-14921375