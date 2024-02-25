Queensland cities welcome Kiwis looking for luxury travel experiences

Getaway finds 5 of the best things to do in Queensland

With a population of 5 million, it’s not often Kiwis dominate tourist numbers at a destination, but across the ditch we’re the largest international market for one state.

New Zealand has been the largest international market in Queensland since borders opened in 2022, the destination’s tourism organisation reports.

Kiwis made up 28 per cent of total international visitors during 2023, and from January to September, their value was A$581.4 million, up 28 per cent compared with the same period in 2019.

Further behind was Japan (A$350.4 million) and China (A$316.1 million).

The growth compared with 2019 is probably a consequence of Covid-19 lockdowns, which made Australia an accessible and safe destination for Kiwis and a difficult (and in some instances, impossible) spot for previously dominant markets to visit.

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Patricia O’Callaghan had a few theories for why Kiwis have continued to favour Queensland spots such as Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

Firstly was accessibility.

“We’re well serviced when it comes to air travel,” she said, adding that flights can be as short as three hours to reach spots such as the Gold Coast, and many destinations had strong air capacity.

Tourism and Events Queensland chief executive Patricia O’Callaghan says it is encouraging people to enjoy the new openings, but also explore further afield. Photo / Supplied

Secondly, it was the experiences offered. “So many of our experiences, Kiwis love,” O’Callaghan said, describing Gold Coast’s stunning beaches, epic theme parks and shopping opportunities.

Queensland cities’ luxury accommodations and experiences also made it appealing for visitors.

“We know luxury travel is on the rise and Kiwis who come are looking for that,” she said, adding that millions of dollars have been poured into new luxe accommodation, dining and attractions since the pandemic.

“I think with luxury travel, especially in certain segments, people have probably come through Covid and taken some time to reflect.” These reflections, O’Callaghan suggested, are prompting people to prioritise spending on travel that is indulgent and streamlined, especially if they are baby boomers or couples travelling child free.

“They’re a big market to Queensland from New Zealand,” she said of the two groups.

For those who holidayed in Queensland pre-pandemic, O’Callaghan said they’re encouraging people to enjoy the new openings, but also explore further afield.

“In the Gold Coast, for example, Kiwis love the beaches and the theme parks, but there are also packages to explore the Hinterlands,” she said, referring the the lush area of mountain ranges beyond the coastline in South East Queensland.