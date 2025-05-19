Qantas has today announced a major global sale for customers in New Zealand, with discounted fares available to 16 popular destinations across the airline’s expanding international network.

Customers can travel return from New Zealand to Sydney for $579, Bali for $979, Manila for $999 and to Los Angeles for $1199.

The sale comes after Qantas last week announced a new route between Auckland and Adelaide with seasonal direct services set to take off in October 2025 through to May 2026.

As part of the launch, a special fare is available starting from $699 Economy return with select blackout periods until March 28, 2026.

Qantas has today announced a major global sale for customers in New Zealand, with discounted fares available to 16 popular destinations across the airline’s expanding international network.

Punters can also purchase discounted Premium Economy tickets between Auckland and Brisbane, starting at $999 return.

The same return ticket would start from $2301 with Air New Zealand.

These fares coincide with the introduction of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on flights between the two cities for the first time from August 2025.

This will become the airline’s second transtasman route to operate a Qantas Boeing 787 Dreamliner, following flights between Auckland and Sydney as part of the airline’s popular QF3 and QF4 service.

Those planning to splash the cash for a Business Class flight will be set back $1199 for a trip from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington to Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Flights from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington to Los Angeles and San Francisco via Sydney will start from $6499 return while flights from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington to Dallas Fort Worth via Sydney will cost $6999 return.

Sale fares are available until 11.59pm, June 2 and include travel from May to April 2026 with select blackout periods.