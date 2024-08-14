Qantas is marking over 60 years of connecting Kiwis with Australians featuring the true story of a NZ-Aussie couple who met while travelling overseas. Video / Qantas

Taumarunui is only 2400km from the Gold Coast, yet Sammi Arthur-Curtis first met Kallum Brayshaw halfway around the world, in Munich Germany.

It was Oktoberfest 2017, and Sammi was enjoying a trip around Europe. As it happened, so was Kallum, an Aussie who had flown over from Queensland.

Catching eyes across the crowded bar, the pair connected instantly and the hour flew by as they got to know one another. Eventually, as all good trips do, Sammi’s holiday came to an end and she caught a flight back to Aotearoa, while Kallum continued around Europe.

If you’ve travelled much, chances are you’ve happened upon an Aussie while exploring Italy or Thailand, Indonesia or India. Like us, Aussies love exploring the world beyond the corner of the map, and while we both enjoy our friendly rivalry at home, an Aussie can feel like a moment of familiarity in a foreign place.

For most, meet-cutes ends in a brief chat or perhaps a drink but for a precious few it marks the beginning of a love story. Sammi and Kallum were one such couple.