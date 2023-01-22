Qantas flight QF102 flight turned back to Nadi Fiji today as a precaution. Photo / Screenshot, Flightradar24.com

A Qantas flight from Fiji to Sydney was forced to turn back mid-flight as a precaution after pilots received a report of fumes in the cabin.

It marks the airline’s fifth turnaround in the past week.

After taking off more than an hour late, the flight was diverted around 45 minutes into its journey. It headed back to Fiji where it landed safely around 90 minutes after departure.

Pilots on the Boeing 737 aircraft flight QF102 requested a priority – not emergency – landing.

According to early investigations the fumes were related to an oven in the aircraft galley, but engineers will now assess the aircraft, which landed safely in Nadi on Sunday evening.

They dissipated quickly and no one was impacted.

One passenger told the Today show the incident didn’t faze them.

“Not really. I actually prefer if they turn around,” they said.

“Well, they probably had a reason. It is not our flight,” said another.

A Qantas spokesperson told the program turnarounds are common, about one each week.

The airline said it was working to accommodate customers as quickly as possible and thanked them for their patience.

The incident follows a similar event last week where a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Sydney suffered ‘minor engine issue’ and had to turn back.

Three Qantas flights were also diverted on Friday – a QantasLink service from Melbourne to Canberra; a Boeing 737-800 from Melbourne to Sydney; and a flight from Adelaide to Melbourne.

The airline also had an aircraft forced to land with a failed engine.

Last Wednesday QF144 – a Boeing 737 – from Auckland to Sydney suffered an engine failure that triggered a mayday call over the Pacific Ocean before landing safely at Sydney’s Kingsford Smith Airport about 3.30pm.

It was near the end of its flight from Auckland.