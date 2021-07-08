Price drop on the Rotorua Luge and New Zealand's top travel deals

Get a second year free with an annual pass to the Rotorua Skyline. Photo / Supplied

One year's free Skyline pass

Purchase a Gondola Annual Pass this month for Skyline Rotorua and you'll get a second year's Pass for free. The July-only deal for the Annual Pass is $74pp and comes with loads of benefits and discounts to use throughout the attraction — including half-price single luge rides for $8.50pp. An Annual Pass for children aged 5 years to 14 years is $39 each. There is also a student discount.

Contact: Skyline Rotorua (07) 347 0027, rotorua@skyline.co.nz or skylinerotorua.co.nz



Soak up Peppers Tekapo Bluewater resort

Put your feet up for three nights at the four-star Peppers Bluewater Resort and soak away your cares in the therapeutic warmth of Tekapo Springs Soak, Steam & Sauna — all priced from $305pp. Book by August 1. Travel between August1and September 10.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz

Get a round at the Formosa

Take a swing or three at the Sir Bob Charles-designed 18-hole Formosa Golf Course —around of golf, with equipment and golf-carts available to hire, is all part of an accommodation package at Rydges Formosa Golf Resort, available until October 17. Breakfast is included.

Contact: Rydges Formosa Gold Resort, (09) 218 3870, reservations—rydgesformosa @evt.com or rydges.com/formosa



Immersion in Rotorua's Māori history

Immerse yourself in the fascinating Māori history and the phenomenal displays of the dramatic geothermal landscape at Te Ra and Te Puia in Rotorua. You'll get a Day Pass to both attractions when you book a three-night package at the fourstar Distinction Hotel Rotorua for $165pp, family-share. Book by July 27. Travel between September 1 and 12 or 16 and 30. This deal is based on a family of two adults and two children aged from 5 years to 12 years. Te Puia is open Wednesdays through to Sundays.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



The Henley Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Onsen and a night's stay for free

Choose from a one-bedroom courtyard apartment or an apartment with a balcony when you book a three-night stay at Garden Court Suites and Apartments in Queenstown, priced from $299pp, twin-share. The package prices are set, giving guests one night's stay for free and the package includes an Onsen Hot Pools Experience. Travel between August 15 and September 30 or, for a higher rate, stay in October.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 orhot.co.nz/queenstown





For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com