Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Portugal with Intrepid Travel: Why you should visit Portugal with a guide

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Our guide points us around Lisbon, showing us the best spots. Photo / Sarah Pollok

Our guide points us around Lisbon, showing us the best spots. Photo / Sarah Pollok

The portly man wildly swings his hands as if conducting a hidden choir, ruddy face scrunched into a frown as he shouts to the large crowd of bus passengers about what side to load their luggage. Or, perhaps he is telling us where to sit, or maybe saying I can’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save