Ponsonby Central is a recommended visit. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland’s inner-city suburb of Ponsonby has been ranked among the world’s “coolest” neighbourhoods, kicking a previous Auckland hot spot off of the international list.

The updated ranking from UK-based media company Timeout has placed Ponsonby at No 33 in its top 40. The neighbourhood is noted as a “food and shopping destination” and is celebrated for its festive Franklin Rd fairy lights.

It is described as having a lively “thrum” around the clock, thanks to the many independent boutiques and galleries that line the main road.

Tasked with creating a perfect day in Ponsonby, local travel writer Petrina Darrah lists plenty of local eateries and businesses. She suggests starting the day with a homemade crumpet at Orphan’s Kitchen and carrying on to browse locally made art at the Poi Room and threads from local labels (Karen Walker, Kate Sylvester and Juliette Hogan are mentioned). Second-hand purveyors are also mentioned – the strip boasts many thrifty stores, including Tatty’s, Encore Designer Recycle and Flotsam & Jetsam.

For the evening, Darrah points to Beau’s Wine Bar and the varied eateries of Ponsonby Central (and recommends Hotel Fitzroy for a night in a refurbed 1920s villa).

There are other hot spots that could make up the itinerary. Toi Tū is a regular exhibition space for local artists. The Ponsonby pool hall offers up a breezy games night (with bonus video games and a dartboard). The Ponsonby food court is another great option for lunch and dinner, with small kitchens serving up big flavours.

The suburb has also provided the backdrop to plenty of New Zealand-made films and documentaries.

The characters in both Sione’s Wedding and Sione’s Wedding 2: Unfinished Business visit Ponsonby Rd. The Insatiable Moon, released in 2010, was entirely filmed in Ponsonby. In David Farrier’s latest documentary Mister Organ, a shop in Ponsonby becomes a catalyst for a winding plot. A 1988 TVNZ documentary called Real Lives captured a pivotal time in the suburb’s history and the perspective of staunch, storytelling locals.

Most recently, Litia Tuiburelevu directed a documentary series called Still Here, cataloguing the stories of people and families in the Pasifika community who have remained within the inner-city suburbs (including Ponsonby) despite the ongoing pressures of gentrification.

In last year’s iteration of the list, Kingsland, just a five-minute drive from Ponsonby, placed at No 43. Judges were impressed with the centring of local business, as small, independent shops and eateries replaced “flashy franchises”. Urbanaut Brewery, Atomic Coffee Roasters and Portland Public House were among the hubs highlighted. The judges also noted the lively atmosphere that the suburb’s proximity to Eden Park creates (fully on display during the Fifa Women’s World Cup this year).

The ranking was compiled through a three-step process. First, 12,000 people contributed their pick for the coolest neighbourhood in their cities and hometowns. Then, city editors and local experts were consulted to narrow the selection. The final ranking considered factors including community and social ventures, access to green spaces and a thriving street life.

At the top of the list is Laureles in Medellin, Colombia, chosen for its famed nightlife, football stadium and concert venues. Smithfield in Dublin, Ireland, came in second, while Carabanchel in Madrid, Spain, was third.