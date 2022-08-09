CCTV shows a pair of thieves kicking off a long piece from the iconic cactus, a social media staple in Perth. Video / 9News

Police are searching for two thieves who stole an iconic cactus from outside a Perth clothing boutique.

The men were captured on CCTV approaching the shop on Saturday evening before stealing the four-metre cactus from the Ginger Owl in Swanbourne.

One man appears to stand guard while the other kicks the cactus until its arm can be torn off.

A labour of love, it took store owner Nicky Philips more than three years to grow the Peruvian apple cactus to it's height.

Planted in front of a pink wall, it became a popular spot for Instagram influencers, wedding parties and other amateur photographers to pose for pictures.

Ginger Owl employee Mieli Smith told Nine News that Phillips took great pride in the plant.

"It's heartbreaking, especially when so much work goes into our shop."

Hacked-off parts of the cactus were left behind after the attack.

"They just destroyed it like it was pretty much nothing," Smith said.

"It was just everywhere, it was a hot mess."

This isn't the first time the plant's fame has made it a target. In July 2021, an arm was clinically chopped off with a machete by another man.

Police and the Ginger Owl staff have asked anyone with information about the identity of the two men to come forward.

Ginger Owl shared the news on Facebook in a post that urged people to come forward.

"Two low life a**eholes decided to hack, steal and vandalise our beautiful plant just after midnight last night," the post said.

"This cactus has become iconic. The love and attention it gets is unbelievable.

We have witnessed wedding parties in front of it, bloggers, brides & grooms, fashion labels, influencers and just the general public."

The post went on to describe the plant as "the perfect back drop" that needed to be protected.

What exactly it is about the innocent Instagram-famous succulent that evokes such fury in men, is unknown.

However, one user commented on the Facebook post suggesting it may be targeted due to the plant's special properties.

"You can make a 'tripping' drug from cactus," they wrote. "I have no idea which ones or how they make it but I do know it's possible. Hope it recovers."