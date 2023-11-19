P&O Cruises claim an investigation found no bed bugs in the cabin.

P&O Cruises claim an investigation found no bed bugs in the cabin.

After a traveller complained of painful bed bug bites following a P&O cruise, the company conducted a full investigation of the room and have revealed the results.

The traveller is one of three people who have voiced complaints over the same exact cruise cabin on board P&O’s Pacific Explorer during different sailings, 1 News reported.

The travellers stayed in the same cabin on P&O’s Pacific Explorer cruise ship, but on separate sailings, during August and October.

However, P&O claim only one traveller has made a formal complaint to the cruise line, and investigations of the room have come up clean.

P&O’s Pacific Explorer.

A P&O Cruises Australia spokesperson said they take such claims seriously and conducted an investigation after one guest, Annalise Butson, complained about bed bugs after her trip.

“We thoroughly investigate any claims of bites from any pests and are pleased to confirm there were no pests found on board,” they said.

“Despite this, and the guest not raising this issue while enjoying eight nights on our cruise, we provided a significant refund as a gesture of good will.”

Two other travellers claimed to have been bitten by bed bugs while staying in the same cabin. One told Butson they had been bitten by the bugs during an August sailing, while Kelly Morrison said she had also been bitten during a later October sailing, 1 News reported.

P&O Cruises Australia told Herald Travel they had not received any official complaints from passengers, aside from Butson’s.

Bed bugs are small, parasitic insects that hide in dark, dry places during the day and feed on the blood of people during the night as they sleep.

While the bites themselves are not usually a health hazard, Health New Zealand states they can be irritating and scratching them could cause infection.

Since bed bugs enjoy warmth, they tend to be found in destinations with warm climates, making Fiji a prime spot.

Thanks to the name, bed bugs are typically thought of as creatures you can only find in mattresses. However, this isn’t the only place travellers can be bitten.

Suitcases, with their dark insides and material casing, can be popular spots for these creatures to hide.

If you find bed bugs in your luggage or bed, you must find the infestation and treat it with pesticide. Material items nearby should also be washed in very hot water.

Nervous about being bitten while abroad? Here are some tips for what to look out for and how to handle bugs while on the go.