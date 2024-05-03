Western Australia's Margaret River emerges as an ideal destination for environmentally conscious travellers seeking natural beauty and sustainability. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

Writer Bonnie Culbertson wanted her honeymoon to have all the bells and whistles, while also being eco-friendly, which is how she landed on Western Australia’s Margaret River

When it came time for my husband and I - two passionate environmentalists - to choose where to elope and spend our subsequent honeymoon, we knew it would be somewhere that embodied our shared values. Of course, we craved somewhere resplendent with natural beauty, but had trouble deciding if that beauty should be in the form of a sparkling beach, a lush forest, an expansive farm, or something else. Luckily, there’s one place in the world where you don’t have to choose. After some initial research, the Margaret River region of Western Australia quickly emerged as an ideal destination for two treehuggers in search of romance.

See the best of West Australia on a sustainable holiday in Margaret River. Photo / Supplied

Initially, the lush coastal landscape reminded me somewhat of California’s Napa Valley. Yet it soon became apparent that Margaret River carves a niche unlike any other wine region in the world. First, there is the rather distinctive flora and fauna of Australia itself - think kangaroos lounging in the late afternoon sun, towering karri forests ablaze with wildflowers in Spring, and wake-up calls from the vividly green Twenty-Eight Parrot. This remarkable biodiversity is fiercely protected by the local community, with calls to “walk softly on Wadandi Boodja (Motherland)” in acknowledgement of, and respect for the ethos of its indigenous people. The region also boasts official recognition as an ECO Destination, one of only four in Australia, as well as a Top 100 Sustainable Destinations award by Green Destinations. This dedication to sustainability resonated deeply with us, making it the perfect backdrop for our celebration.

Margaret River region in Western Australia is officially recognised as an ECO Destination, one of only four in Australia, and has won a Top 100 Sustainable Destinations award by Green Destinations. Photo / Bonnie Culberton

We eloped along the region’s namesake river, under dappled sunlight filtering through the trees of Rotary Park near Margaret River township. After a quick ceremony, we celebrated with a delicious meal at Vasse Felix, a winery and restaurant certified by the Sustainable Winegrowing Australia organisation. With so many wineries in the area, it was difficult to choose, but Vasse Felix stood out as one of the five founding wineries that established Margaret River as a world-class wine region, in addition to Cullen Wines, Moss Wood, Cape Mentelle, and Leeuwin Estate. After enjoying a delicious bottle of the famous Vasse Felix cabernet, we decided to purchase one to bring home as a cherished memento of our special day.

Exploring nature’s wonders: hiking, wildlife and local artisanship

In the days that followed, we took our time exploring the area’s trails, beaches and quaint coastal towns. Margaret River offers a smorgasbord of outdoor adventures for the eco-conscious traveller. In the mornings, we exercised by running in the sand at Gnarabup Beach before cooling off with a refreshing dip in the sea. At the nearby coffee shop, we crossed paths with other nature lovers tackling the coveted Cape-to-Cape Track. This stretch of trails along Margaret River’s dramatic coastline is thought to be one of the best multi-day hikes in the world. For those wanting to leave a lighter footprint, Cape to Cape Explorer Tours is recommended as an award-winning ecotourism operator that works hard to support the local community and the environment with its immersive and educational tours. Spring and autumn are the best time to hike this trail, offering the perfect “Goldilocks” weather as well as more verdant scenery. And don’t forget to take your eyes off the trail from time to time, as there is always the chance to spot dolphins or whales from atop the limestone cliffs that overlook the ocean.

Beyond the iconic Cape-to-Cape, exploring the region’s walking trails also offers a chance to connect with the many amazing artisans crafting beautiful and locally inspired works. On one afternoon, our explorations led us quite serendipitously to Willyabrup Dreaming Pottery, a hidden gem where we found beautiful keepsakes – pottery mugs and bowls that will forever remind us of our trip. Other celebrated local artisans include Payet Galleries’ jewellery and ceramics, the hand-painted silk art from Rivers of Silk, and nature-inspired metal sculptures from Designs by Voytek.

Wineries like Vasse Felix offer certified sustainable wine experiences, allowing visitors to indulge in world-class wine while supporting eco-friendly practices.

Sustainable indulgences: Farm-to-table feasts and eco-luxe stays

Margaret River isn’t just about pristine landscapes; it’s also a haven for foodies who appreciate fresh, seasonal flavours. We savoured a particularly memorable meal at Barnyard 1978, a solar-powered winery committed to sustainable cultivation. Afterward, we couldn’t resist indulging in lavender-infused ice cream from the neighbouring Cape Lavender, a charming shop brimming with locally handcrafted lavender bath and beauty products, as well as lavender wines in irresistible purplish hues.

When it comes to accommodation, there are plenty of options for eco-luxury in the area. The Eco-Nature accredited Tanah Marah is a serene, solar-powered spot offering six, rammed-earth chalets immersed in nature. Other eco-accredited options that caught our eye were Forest Rise Chalets and Lodge, a luxury resort currently working towards carbon neutrality, and Fair Harvest, a working permaculture farm that offers glamping and farm tours. For those seeking a truly off-the-grid experience, Tree Chalets, which has rainwater harvesting and Tesla charging stations, and Blackwood River Houseboats, which offers eco-adventures directly on the Blackwood River, are both fantastic options.

A honeymoon to remember: Eco-conscious and full of heart

Our elopement and honeymoon in Margaret River was an experience unlike any other. It allowed us to celebrate our love story while immersing ourselves in a region dedicated to preserving its natural beauty. Nowhere else in the world can you raise a glass of world-class, sustainably produced wine while losing yourself in the beauty of such a singular environment. From the breathtaking landscapes to the delicious local food and artisan finds, every detail reinforced our commitment to a sustainable future together. Margaret River isn’t just a destination; it’s a philosophy – a way of experiencing the world with respect and wonder. And for that, it will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Vasse Felix, where the couple celebrated their elopement, is one of the five founding wineries that established Margaret River as a world-class wine region. Photo / Bonnie Culberton

Checklist

MARGARET RIVER

GETTING THERE

Fly non-stop from Auckland to Perth with Air NZ in 7 hours, 25 minutes. Margaret River is a three-hour drive south of Perth.

DETAILS

westernaustralia.com/nz/home