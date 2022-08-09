The study analysed Tripadvisor reviews for mentions of pickpockets. Photo / 123rf

From the Trevi Fountain to Las Ramblas, new research has revealed the spots where pickpocketing is most common.

Using Tripadvisor reviews for popular attractions and transport stations, money.co.uk identified 10 places that had the most mentions of pickpocketing.

1. Las Ramblas, Barcelona

The place with the most reviews mentioning pickpockets is Las Ramblas, a pedestrian walkway in Barcelona.

As a popular thoroughfare, the walkway is often busy but especially so during peak tourist season, which makes it easy for people to nick items off unsuspecting visitors and then disappear into the crowd.

More than 3,270 people mentioned the issue in reviews.

2. The Eiffel Tower, Paris

In second place is the Eiffel Tower, with 2,569 reviews about the issue. In particular, people warned travellers to keep an eye on their belongings while walking up the main street from the metro station.

3. The Trevi Fountain, Rome

Following these two iconic spots is another well-known attraction, The Trevi Fountain. Although it's common to toss a coin into the fountain for good luck, you could find yourself missing more than a euro if you don't keep a close eye on your bag according to more than 2,200 reviews.

Surprisingly, all cities in the top 10 were in Europe. In fact, they were concentrated to just four cities; Barcelona, Paris, Rome and Prague.

Charles Bridge in Prague was fourth, followed by the Sacré-Cœur in Paris in fifth and Rome's Colosseum in sixth.

When the study explored what places had the highest percentage of reviews mentioning pickpockets, the results were slightly different.

The Benidorm Municipal Market in Alicante, Spain, had 17 per cent of reviews calling out pickpockets, followed by Athens Metro, Greece (15.2 per cent), then Colon Street in Cebu City, Philippines (11.65 per cent).

The 10 worst places for pickpockets in the world

1. Las Ramblas, Barcelona

2. Eiffel Tower, Paris

3. Trevi Fountain, Rome

4. Charles Bridge, Prague

5. Sacré-Cœur, Paris

6. Colosseum, Rome

7. Old Town Square, Prague

8. Louvre, Paris

9.Notre-Dame de Paris, Paris

10. Sagrada Familia, Barcelona