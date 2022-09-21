The successful applicant will travel around New Zealand and Australia for six months. Photo / Unsplash

If getting paid to travel is your idea of a dream job, then a new role advertised by US payroll company, Deel, may be of interest.

Described as a "digital nomad e-van-gelist", the newly created job involves travelling around Australia and New Zealand in a fitted-out sleeper van and creating content about the experience.

Applications for the role are now open and require three plus years of experience as a social media manager, influencer or brand ambassador. A love of the nomadic lifestyle is also recommended.

The six-month contractor position pays NZ$5000 per month and includes additional funds to cover expenses for food, wellbeing, petrol, parking and more.

Deel country leader and head of expansion A/NZ Shannon Karaka said those who had the right experience, loved the nomadic lifestyle and were ready for adventure should apply.

"This role would be perfect for someone ready to unplug from their routine and embark on a journey across our marvellous natural landscapes, diverse city life and unique cultures," she said.

"If I had better camera skills, I'd be packing my bag!"

According to the application page, Deel designed the role to embody the company's ethos and communicate stories to attract new business.

"As advocates of remote, hybrid, flexible, and global work, we want to hire some to help share our story," the job advertisement reads.

"This person will create content to educate customers and new businesses about the benefits of using Deel while illustrating how easy it is for anyone to empower their team to work anywhere."

Deel is a US company that provides recruitment and payment services to businesses hiring international employees. The company launched into Aotearoa today.

According to Karaka, while candidates previously had to move to access job opportunities, things are changing.

"Now talent can live and work anywhere and this is what we would like to highlight with our new role."

• Applications are now open online, via the Deel website.