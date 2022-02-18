There may be over 420,000 New Zealanders with expired passports. Photo / Getty Images

The easing of entry restrictions to New Zealand has seen a boost in passport applications, as Kiwis heading overseas rush to renew expired travel documents.

Ahead of the change in quarantine requirements at 23:59 pm on 27 February many travellers are checking their passports.

This has resulted in delays to processing times in the rush to get overseas.

The Department of Internal Affairs' (DIA) Te Mata Uruwhenua says the approximate waiting time is currently 15 working days for applications to be processed.

This is partially due to the reduced number of DIA staff on site due to the Covid environment, leading to delays.

"We have planned for this and are currently recruiting additional staff to help manage any impact," said a statement.

Last year, ahead of the quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia, DIA said there were over 400,000 expired passports.

By the end of 2021 that number had grown to 420,000.

Many more may not have yet expired but might not be accepted by your destination, if they have less than 6 months validity or not enough pages left for stamps.

Julia Wootton, the DIA's General Manager of services and access, advised those renewing passports to check the documents of family members to save futher delays.

"Passports for families are often ordered together for an upcoming holiday, meaning they will expire at the same time."

Many destinations insist passports must have six months validity and enough pages left. Photo / Ross Setford

The cost of letting your passport expire

Those heading overseas in a hurry are able to apply for urgent passport processing. However this service costs double that standard fee at $382.

And no, you cannot apply for a same-day or 'emergency travel document'.

'Emergency Passports' are only issued to New Zealanders abroad, for the purpose of returning home. For $530, these temporary documents only last for seven months and can be granted to replace stolen, damaged or expired passports while overseas.

However, many countries - such as the US - do not accept emergency travel documents, even if you only intend to transit through.