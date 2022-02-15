Patagonia, Argentina, is one of the places Tasmanian whisky distiller William McHenry would like to see before he dies. Photo / 123RF

Patagonia, Argentina, is one of the places Tasmanian whisky distiller William McHenry would like to see before he dies. Photo / 123RF

The owner and master distiller of Tasmania's McHenry Distillery, William McHenry shares his favourite travel memories.

What do you miss most about travel right now?

Our company, McHenry Distillery is an export-focused business and I miss not being able to work face to face with our importers and customers around the world – Zoom meetings don't quite give you the same effect as catching up with people.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I took a 12-month backpacking holiday around the world. Saw snow for the first time and went to many fascinating places in Europe and the US.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

A trip down to Victor Harbour, then a quiet coastal town 100km from Adelaide. Long summers swimming and snorkelling and making new friends.

Who has most inspired your travels?

My mother. I found an old photo album of hers and when she was 19 she travelled all around the world solo visiting Africa and Scandinavia – places I am yet to explore.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

I am still waiting for that one – but I do love my visits to New Zealand.

And the worst?

Having my campervan broken into in Portugal and having all my luggage stolen.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Go light – make sure I have all my medicines.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

India – Vibrant with colour and people. The food was fantastic and cheap. The cities choked with cars, bikes and animals and a thick haze in the air giving some spectacular sunsets.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Sunset over the Taj Mahal.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Make a cup of tea. Nothing like a cuppa to relax and reflect with.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

I used to never like hotel pillows so now I always pack my own. Living in Tasmania where the pace is slower, I do like returning to a steadier pace after spending endless hours in airports, in taxis and on freeways.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Patagonia. I have always wanted to see the mountains and the snow.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

I actually like the plane food, a glass of red wine and the 24-hour movie channel.

To find out more about McHenry Distillery, go to

Tasmania Whisky Week takes place August 8-14, with events ranging from trivia nights to tastings to masterclasses and more. Kiwis will be able to attend in person, with quarantine-free travel between Tasmania and NZ resuming from February 27*. For more information, go to taswhiskyweek.com

* Travellers will need to complete 10 days self-isolation on return to NZ