Adults-only resorts are all very well, but why hasn’t anyone invented a kid-free way to get there?

This was the divisive suggestion of one delayed passenger, who spent hours observing tantrums of under-age travellers.

Taking to Reddit, under the user name Rising Witch Spirit, they shared a travel rant, under the title: “What I would do for a child-free airport.”

Already running late, they knew they had missed any chance of catching public transport, and other passengers’ children was a problem they could really do without.

“Missing transport home and [having] to get a taxi is bad,” they wrote on the forum r/childfree.

“But having to hear the multiple kids that are extra tired, definitely makes it 100 times worse.”

Having posted the complaint, the plane was still nowhere to be seen.

The passenger said they could have hacked it, if it weren’t for the cranky rugrats. One travelling toddler even had the nerve to ask for their seat.

“Not only do I have to deal with the general noise and slight tantrums, I’ve had a kid throw a fit because he wanted my seat, and another child [yanked] my strap from behind my seat just because he could,” they wrote.

“If this plane doesn’t arrive soon I may jump out the window.”

Although they said that the parents were doing their best to keep kids under control, wouldn’t it be easier if the children were not part of the equation?

It’s a divisive but not uncommon opinion that travel could be easier if it were reserved for grownups.

Last year a passenger proposed the idea of child-free planes.

“Why isn’t there such a thing as adult only flights? I would pay SO much money,” said content creator Mo in a TikTok hot take.

The clip sampling the shrill cries of babies, mid flight, has garnered 1.2 million views.

The idea of paying for adults-only air travel is nothing new. In 2013, travel writer Richard Quest started a mischievous social media campaign tried to “Ban Babies in Business”.

lets get #BIBB trending....Ban Babies in Business Class. Good on Scoot, Air Asia and others — Richard Quest (@richardquest) August 27, 2013

Sadly, however much you are willing to pay, there are currently no commercial airlines which offer an adults-only passenger experience. Short of chartering a private plane, there’s a chance you will have to share the trip with the progeny of other passengers.

Though that doesn’t mean that some airlines haven’t tried to offer quiet cabins, or areas reserved for passengers over 12. Malaysia Airlines famously banned toddlers from first class cabins, although there are still cot bassinets for babies in business.

The grownups in the room will tell you, in a pressurised plane cabin, it is futile to try to avoid the sound of crying children.

Save your upgrade. You’re far better splashing out on noise cancelling headphones.

No more tears: Airlines with child-free zones

Air Asia X

When Air Asia’s low-cost subsidiary returned to New Zealand, budget transtasman flights aren’t the only thing to attract travellers’ attention.

Since 2013 Air Asia X has flown a ‘quiet zone’ cabin class at the front of the economy section. Open to passengers aged 10 and over, for a small fee passengers can book seats to guarantee some shut eye. Occupying the first seven rows of their Airbus 330s it promises to be a child-fee oasis. Of course that comes with the caveat that adults keep the noise down, too.

Malaysia Airlines

The fleet of double-decker Airbus A380s belonging to Malaysia Airlines have carved out a child-free cabin area in the upper deck.

The airline is also one of the few to have made the decision to ban travellers under 12 from flying first class in their A380 or 747 fleet. However, infants are still permitted in the business class cabin, which has the capacity for six cot bassinets.

Japan Airlines

The national airline of Japan courted controversy in 2019 by allowing passengers to choose seat selection away from babies under 2 years old.

Although not strictly a baby-free cabin, the airline’s online booking system still shows a smiling baby icon for sensitive travellers to avoid. Although the airline says it is not a perfect system “it lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there”.

Scoot Airlines

Singapore Airlines’ low-cost sister company offers a “ScootinSilence” opt-in fee to be seated away from children under 12. There is a specific quiet zone between business and economy classes aboard Scoot’s A320 fleet. The carrier also says it comes with the benefit of speedy disembark ahead of economy class seats. Shh!

Indigo

One of India’s largest airlines saw the appeal of a baby-free cabin class, blocking travellers under 12 from booking seats in rows 1 to 4 and 11 to 14. The airline said the zones were “created for business travellers who prefer to use the quiet time to do their work.”

Although it was pointed out that some of these seats were around rows with emergency exits, where infants are prohibited from seating anyway.