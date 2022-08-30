The viral video shows the woman frustrated over a baby crying throughout her three hour flight. Video / mooorganic

A woman has called for adults-only flights, saying she would pay 'so much money' to avoid screaming children on a plane.

Last week, American traveller Moran Lee posted a 10-second TikTok video of herself sitting on a plane. Unlike most videos posted on the platform, there was no music or fun sound effects but instead the sound of a child screaming non-stop.

Text posted over the video reads: "Why isn't there such a thing as adult-only flights? I would pay so much money."

According to the caption alongside the video, the flight was three hours long and Lee listened to the screaming "the entire time".

The solution, Lee said, was to charge more for a flight that did not have children on board.

In the video, Lee smiles to the camera, appearing slightly hysterical at the situation.

The issue and suggested solution clearly struck a chord with viewers and received more than 22,600 comments.

Many people suggested she use earphones and music to block out the sound while others said the mother of the crying child was probably having a far worse time than Lee.

The 24 year-old from Florida said music had not helped and that the mother appeared to be enjoying a far more peaceful flight.

"I have noise-cancelling headphones, the child was well over five years old, and they sat directly behind me while kicking my chair as the mother slept," she wrote.

However, her comment prompted many to question whether she was telling the truth.

One said the baby sounded further away in the plane while others said the cries were definitely of a younger child.

The idea of an "adults-only" flight was also a divisive one that earned both criticism and praise from viewers.

Think of the parents

Unsurprisingly, many people judged Lee's response and defended the parents of crying children on flights.

"And this is why people/parents/mums have anxiety when leaving the house. Because no grace is given," wrote one user.

"As a parent I 100% agree. I would love to be on an aeroplane and not get dirty looks or grunts from angry people that don't like kids/noise," another added.

Dozens of others also expressed pity for the mother. "POOR MOM omg I would be devastated," wrote one person.

However, one person claimed these people simply felt called out.

"All the moms in the comments mad because this be their kids," they wrote.

Adults-Only flights do exist

One user pointed out that Lee's great idea already existed.

"They do exist - they are called 'private flights'," they wrote.

"You could fly private. It's expensive but you said you would pay SO much money," another added.