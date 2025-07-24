The unruly passenger was restrained and removed after causing disruption onboard. Video / Supplied

Passenger jailed, fined for assaulting Air New Zealand crew on Perth-Auckland flight

An “intoxicated” passenger who attempted to headbutt a flight attendant, resulting in the plane being diverted, has been ordered to pay $10,000 in compensation.

Swalyn Malaice Jackson Barton-Cookes, 23, was flying from Perth to Auckland on October 23, 2024 when he swore loudly “in an aggressive manner” and disrupted other passengers, court documents said.

After the cabin crew manager issued a verbal warning, Barton-Cookes grabbed his arm and attempted to headbutt the staff member multiple times.

The Australian Federal Police said he was given a six-month jail term, but released immediately due to time already spent in custody.