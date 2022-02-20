Flying with children is far easier during a certain time of day according to one world-traveller. Photo / Unsplash

Taking a flight can be a challenge these days but add kids into the mix and it can become even more difficult.

Unless you time your flight well.

Avid world-traveller and mother Carmen Sognonvi said flying around the world with her husband and two daughters only gets easier as they pick up tips and tricks.

One piece of advice is choosing a flight least likely to have delays and long wait times, which can be difficult with small children.

The golden time according to Carmen Sognonvi was 8 am. As one of the first flights of the day, she said it is likely the plane will have been waiting overnight and will not be delayed.

"If you get that 8 am flight, very often the plane was already there from overnight, so you're on and you're out right on time," Sognonvi told The Points Guy.

Early starts may sound impossible with kids but Sognonvi said this also meant airports are less crowded, making it less stressful.

The second piece of crucial advice was avoiding checked baggage when possible to avoid long waits at luggage carousels.

Standing for half an hour or longer with fellow fliers can be difficult for children after sitting on a flight.

"It saves so much time because you don't have to wait around for the luggage and you don't have to worry about lost luggage," she said.

Further to Sognonvi's tips, travel TV host Samantha Brown said many parents also make the mistake of boarding flights first with their children, reported the Sun.

It may seem appealing to get on the plane while it's quiet, however, Brown said waiting at the gate is far easier than waiting in the plane seats while everyone else boards around you.