Mangaia Island is the second largest of the Cook Islands. Photo / Daniel Fisher

Destination of the week: Cook Islands

Why you should go

We’re about two months away from the mid-winter blues. Also known as August. When early nights are no longer cosy, the pitter-patter of rain is no longer romantic, and all we want in life is a tropical holiday.

Cue the Cook Islands.

At the end of a three-and-a-half-hour flight (Auckland to Rarotonga), there still exists warm water and snorkelling; sun-soaked beaches and cocktails. For all those fed up waiting three days for the laundry to dry, it’s time to say “Kia Orana!”

Warm water and snorkelling, sun-soaked beaches and cocktails all await in Rarotonga. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots

Most Kiwis are familiar with Rarotonga; all 32km of it, serviced by two buses running its entire, shore-tickled ring road and guarded by an inner tangle of sky-high volcanic mountains. Once you’ve enjoyed half a dozen lazy days, get muddy in the Raro undergrowth and discover less-travelled paths, including the infamous – and abandoned – Sheraton Hotel with Raro Buggy Tours.

Discover less-travelled paths in Rarotonga with Raro Buggy Tours. Photo / Ben Teina @jungleclix

While many people fly 50 minutes to the achingly beautiful Aitutaki Island, a 40-minute flight from Rarotonga will also deposit you on Mangaia, the Cook Islands’ second largest motu. Discover secret rock pools at Tuaati, including a small crack in the reef that opens into a small, swimmable lagoon, as well as intriguing caves that can be explored with a local guide, and the 1904 Saragossa shipwreck that shows its skeletal remains at low tide.

Mangaia Island is a 40-minute flight from Rarotonga. Photo / Daniel Fisher

Best eats

Sticking with Mangaia Island, visit the Friday morning markets for locally grown fruit and vegetables as well as local dishes such as tiromi (taro mixed with coconut cream, pounded into a patty and fried) and poke (baked banana, tapioca flour and coconut cream). Mangaia is also famous for its doughnuts. They’re fabulously large: the flight over is worth it for these behemoth treats alone.

Tuck into authentic Cook Island cuisine. Photo / Daniel Fisher

