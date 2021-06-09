Pacific Dance Festival: AUĒ artistic director's travel memories

AUE artistic director Vivian Arther Aue in Bali. Photo / Supplied

AUĒ Artistic director Vivian Arthur Aue shares his favourite holiday memories



What do you miss most about travel right now?

The feeling of boarding the plane and sitting in a plane ready to take off.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

My first trip was Rarotonga and my strongest memories are seeing my ancestral homeland and meeting family members I had heard of but haven't seen before.

AUE artistic director Vivian Arther Aue in Rarotonga. Photo / Supplied

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

We hardly went on family holidays, which was fine with me, as holidays were spent with our extended family here in Auckland.

Who has most inspired your travels?

I'm inspired by my family. I always do what I do for my family because they have given me the foundations and opportunities to do so.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Every time I've been back to Fiji is always a great time. Seeing friends and being among and immersed in the Fijian culture is always an amazing time.

AUE artistic director Vivian Arther Aue in Suva, Fiji. Photo / Supplied

And the worst?

No worst destination here. Everywhere is always a good vibe.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Always pack extra outfits, you never know what will happen - yes, my suitcase is overweight all the time.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Bali was awesome. I loved the atmosphere and manoeuvring around the markets and making deals with shopkeepers was fun

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Sydney, New Year's 2016, on a cliff near Bondi beach. Chilling with my family and knowing that I was surrounded by my loved ones.

AUE artistic director Vivian Arther Aue, right, in Sydney. Photo / Supplied

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Hug my mum, whom I always miss when I'm away from New Zealand, and then catch up on sleep.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

The food, and the air here in New Zealand is the best.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Jerusalem.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

The plane food - I actually enjoy it! And knowing if a Pacific kid from South Auckland can travel to all these destinations, other Pacific kids from South Auckland can too.

Vivian Arthur Aue is the Artistic Director of AUĒ, taking over the Auckland War Memorial Museum at 7pm on June 15 with Te Pō - a free dance and fashion showcase as part Pacific Dance Festival .