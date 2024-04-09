The lovebirds were seen cuddling together throughout the four-hour New York-bound flight. Photo / Twitter

Two travellers get incredibly intimate on a four-hour flight, and it all proves too much for fellow passengers.

An awkward view confronted passengers on a four-hour flight as a loved-up couple spooned for the trip’s duration; lying across an entire row of seats while their bare feet dangled off the side.

Content creator Flea took to social media platform X to share a snippet of his unfortunate “view” of the couple’s lovey-dovey moments on the New York-bound flight. The couple is seen canoodling - barefoot - while taking up the entire three seats in their section, their legs tangled for the rest of the cabin to see.

Flea shared three photos with the caption: “Can’t believe my view on the plane. It was like this the whole four-hour flight.”

In one image, the couple can be seen laid out across three seats, the woman wrapping her legs around her partner, her foot resting on the tray table. Another showed them forming a heart with their hands above their heads. In the third, the man had one foot on the floor while the woman partially rested on him, gripping the headrest in front of her.

The posted images did not fail to gain traction among viewers online, with a mixed comment section expressing displeasure and poking fun at the situation.

A user comments with a close-up of the couple’s heart: “I want what they have.”

Another comment: “Imagine being in front of them and wondering why it smells like hot feet.”

Someone else jokes: “Me and my man.”

One user commented: “How did the flight attendant not say anything?”

From passengers being rude to the cabin crew to window seat debates and the unofficial dos and don’ts of switching seats, it’s just another day in the airline industry - and one that is always a hot topic of debate amongst fliers.

Whether you think the couple’s cuddle session was cute or cringe, most of us will agree watching strangers spoon makes for awkward in-flight entertainment.