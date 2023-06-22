Farmland charm and Scandinavian style come together in PurePods’ newest location. Sarah Pollok heads to the luxury Pāmu PurePod to see what guests can expect

Location:

Part of the fun is not knowing “exactly” where this hidden gem is, well, hidden, but I will say it’s a few paddocks deep into Rotorua’s farmland, near the Agrodome. This makes it just over an hour’s drive from Hamilton or Taupō and two and a half hours from Auckland, depending on traffic.

Check-In:

The day before, we receive a seven-page PDF that leaves no questions unanswered about directions or facilities. Arriving at the address, we follow a dozen small but unmissable “PurePod” logo signs nailed to fences, to a single-car car park.

Thanks to a sunny week, we skip the complimentary raincoats and gumboots stored in a small shed, grab our small duffel bags and walk six to seven minutes down an earthy path, across farmland and past a brook that literally babbles, to the bottom of a grassy hill, where the pod is located.

The pod is hidden away on farmland near Rotorua's Agrodome. Photo / Supplied

After tapping in a keycode for the sliding glass door, we’re in; a process we’ll do in reverse the following day before midday check-out, which means we conclude the stay without seeing another soul. Something that cultivates a distinct sense of intimacy.

First impressions:

The quiet is what strikes us first. It’s softened by nature’s melodies (a nearby river, wind weaving through the trees and birds flitting overhead) but it’s rich and grounding nonetheless. Especially after the post-work mad dash to beat Friday afternoon traffic.

The pod is planted at the bottom of a hill, which rises to the right and back of the pod. A thick line of bush runs along the left side, while the front of the pod shows a sweeping view of layered green hills.

Our first glimpse of the PurePod isn’t jaw-dropping. We pass several solar panels, which are a little jarring among the flora, and a large area around the pod is still earthy from construction. But after a few weeks, fresh grass will make all the difference.

The pod offers serene farmland views and sounds. Photo / Supplied

In typical PurePod style, the accommodation looks like a tiny house built by a Scandinavian who loves glass. It’s all light wood and clean lines, balanced by a big plush bed. Thanks to an impressive use of space, the drawers and cupboards hold all the important amenities (plus some luxurious extras) without feeling cluttered.

Perfect for:

Anyone eager to get away from city distractions and enjoy nature without forgoing the finer things in life. While PurePods are designed for couples, Pāmu isn’t styled romantically, so it’s just as perfect for a pair of friends keen to get away.

Room:

The pod is open plan, so the bedroom is also the lounge as well as the kitchen, while the shower, toilet and vanity are sectioned off by a door. The king bed has a generous duvet, cosy knitted throw and several soft pillows, and if you love crisp sheets, you’re in luck.

Fitted out with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, the pod does have blinds but it seems counterintuitive to draw them (even in the toilet). The view out to the hills is beautiful, but the glass ceiling takes the cake. After dinner, the evening slips by as we lie side by side on the bed, staring up at the brilliantly bright stars and just talking. The morning passes in a similar fashion but with books and a plunger of coffee as the sun pours itself slowly over the hills.

Inside the Pāmu PurePod near Rotorua, the newest glamping site for the Kiwi company. Photo / Supplied

Food and drink:

The kitchenette is petite but kitted out with everything you need to cook up a storm, including a mini fridge, gas hob, outdoor barbecue, pots, pans, cooking utensils, a kettle, salt and pepper shakers and cooking oil. We opt for the food hamper for $179, which includes a charcuterie platter of cured meats, cheeses, relish and crackers and a generously sized dinner and breakfast.

One can typically choose between a meat or fish main, which you cook on the stove or barbecue, but as a vegan and vegetarian, we get a delicious vege lasagne with flavoured rice. Meanwhile, breakfast is scones with honey and a jar of granola with compote and yoghurt. Stored in glass containers, waiting to be cooked or plated, the food strikes the perfect balance between effort and ease.

Amenities:

Amenities become key when staying “off grid” and Pāmu certainly delivers, with dozens of items we don’t think to bring but deeply appreciate. There’s a USB speaker, picnic blanket, deck chairs and a table, a pack of cards and other small games, a telescope and a set of fairy lights. On the practical side, we find a torch, pen and paper, USB charging port and a delightfully simple knob to control the heating. There is also an impressive first aid kit, which even includes period products and hay fever tablets.

Wi-Fi:

There is no Wi-Fi, TV or power plugs but there is solid cellphone service, which means most people can use the internet. We didn’t mind this (it was helpful to stream Spotify) but if you want to be totally disconnected (or, perhaps, for your partner to be), it’s worth leaving devices behind.

Sustainability:

As a guest, you’ll see reusable glassware for food, Ecostore soap and dishwashing liquid, and large solar panels, plus the lack of electrical sockets. What you may not see is how the pod is designed to rely almost entirely on sustainable energy sources and uses local water, which is filtered and then returned to the surrounding land.

Accessibility:

Given the steep farmland walk, steps up to the pod and small bathroom space, I personally wouldn’t recommend the pod to disabled travellers, particularly if they use a wheelchair or other mobility device.

In the neighbourhood:

Rotorua town centre is just 15 minutes drive, so after a leisurely morning (thanks to a 12pm check-out), we take a turn around Whakarewarewa Forest and along the new lakefront before slowly making our way home.

Price:

Pāmu PurePod costs $690 per night for two guests. Additional guests, children or pets are not allowed.

Contact:

purepods.com/location/pamu



