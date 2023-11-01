NZ to Sydney cruises, Bali's top sea journeys, and luxury stays in Chicago in our travel deals. Photo / Supplied

Edge of elegance: Sail and save Downunder

A last-minute deal to sail for 10 nights aboard a brand-new cruise liner, Celebrity Edge, is a discounted fare for February, saving you up to 40 per cent. Now priced from $2299pp, twin-share for an Inside Stateroom, this deal includes a Classic Beverage Package and must be booked by November 9. Visiting New Zealand’s major ports, including the scenic Dusky and Doubtful Sound and Milford Sound, Celebrity Edge will then take you to Sydney. Upgrade to an Infinite Veranda Stateroom from an additional nightly charge of $185pp. Departure is from Auckland on February 15. Airfares are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz

The cruise liner 'Celebrity Edge' is offering a 40 per cent discounted deal for a 10-night journey departing from Auckland. Photo / Supplied, Michel Verdure

Five-star all the way in Vietnam and Cambodia

Join a small-group, 18-day guided tour of Vietnam and Cambodia that’s five-star all the way and includes a luxurious eight-night Mekong River cruise. You’ll stay in five-star hotels and cruise in luxury overnight in Halong Bay. Your Mekong River cruise aboard RV Indochine II provides a spacious cabin with your own private balcony. Everything is covered, from tipping and dining on board to domestic flights, private transfers, and professional guides. Travel periods for 2025, starting at $6299pp, are now available for booking.

Contact: Inspiring Vacations, 0800 475 025 or inspiringvacations.com

Cruise the mighty Mekong River aboard an 8-night luxury cruise as part of Inspiring Vacations' premium tour and cruise package through Vietnam and Cambodia. Photo / Supplied

Sydney soiree with Resilient Lady

Resilient Lady is a luxurious adults-only cruise liner that boasts more than 20 restaurants and eateries with menus crafted by Michelin-starred chefs, a two-storey nightclub, a spa, and your “home at sea” - a Sea Terrace Stateroom. Priced from $2490 each, book by November 30. This 12-night holiday begins with a flight from Auckland to Melbourne, and two nights’ hotel accommodation there before the 10-night, adults-only cruise embarks for Sydney and New Zealand.

Contact: My Cruises, 0800 101 319 or mycruises.co.nz

Resilient Lady', a luxurious cruise liner, offers more than 20 dining options, some of which have menus by Michelin-starred chefs. Photo / Supplied

Chic Chicago escape

Four nights in the contemporary and sophisticated Fairmont Chicago at Millennium Park in a Fairmont Gold Room are priced from $1099pp, double share. This luxurious accommodation deal comes with Club Lounge access, continental breakfast and light refreshments. The hotel is in the heart of the city and overlooks Chicago’s skyline, downtown parks and Lake Michigan. Book by November 20. Travel between February 1 and March 31.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz

The Chicago stay at the Fairmont Chicago at Millennium Park comes with special Club Lounge access and offers a continental breakfast among other amenities. Photo / Jaysi

Fremantle to Bali and beyond

Discover Indonesia on a 12-night round trip cruise, departing from Fremantle in Western Australia on April 3. Priced from $2830pp, share twin, airfares from New Zealand are additional. Explore the natural beauty of Perth and its surroundings before heading to the Port of Broome, Komodo Island, Lombok, and Bali aboard Pacific Explorer. Main meals, accommodation, and plenty of activities are included.

Contact: P&O Cruises Australia, 0800 78 0716 or pocruises.co.nz