Hahei beach on the Coromandel is one of New Zealand's most-loved holiday resorts. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Elisabeth Easther chats with Maria Madill, marketing manager for some of New Zealand's most-loved holiday resorts.

Maria Madill has worked in finance, advertising and, more recently, food rescue. When offered a marketing role supporting three family-owned resorts in Hahei, Raglan and Wānaka, in spite of it being the early days of Covid, she leapt at the opportunity.

Taking a role in tourism just as Covid was spreading around the globe, was that daunting?

I was trying to avoid not-for-profit burnout. I'd given my life over to the food rescue cause, so when Covid hit, I was taking a break. Then, quite out of the blue, through a friend of a friend, I was told about this marketing role for a tourism business. It sounded great, and I started working for these guys in April 2020, and I love it.

What does your role entail?

My official title is Marketing Manager, and I work across three beautiful destinations. Hahei Beach Resort, Raglan Sunset Motel, and Mt Aspiring Holiday Park in Wānaka.

Hahei Beach Resort Team are looking forward to sharing good times with their guests. Photo / Supplied

How challenging was it to start a new job during lockdown?

After that first lockdown, I went to Hahei to meet my colleagues for the first time in real life. The drive to Coromandel was heavenly, then arriving at the resort, and seeing Hahei beach, it was like going home to mother nature. In fact, it was so overwhelming, I burst into tears.

You'd never had tourism on your CV before 2020, what had you done prior?

I'm originally from Te Awamutu. I grew up on a farm and went to school in Hamilton. After sixth form I went to Germany on a Rotary exchange, which really opened my 17-year-old eyes to the world.

Those exchanges can go either way, what was it like for you?

I loved it. Although I left New Zealand in 20-degree sunshine and got to Germany to minus 14. I'd never walked on snow before, but I had to bike to school in the snow. I could barely speak German either, but I had three incredible families and we're still close over 30 years later.

What did you do when you returned to New Zealand?

I went to Waikato University and studied international marketing and German, then I went on my OE, to London and Dubai. My first job was with a Japanese bank; I didn't enjoy finance, but that led to a role with an advertising agency with the Wools of New Zealand account. One campaign, we had Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen lying on New Zealand carpets. I also worked in the Middle East, marketing Durex condoms and Kellogg's cornflakes.

What brought you home?

I always knew I'd come home. Luckily my husband - he's Irish - was happy to come too. I grew up with that campaign, "don't leave town till you've seen the country" and after spending so much time abroad, I knew how lucky I was to call New Zealand home.

Maria Madill, centre, with kids Hugo and Molly. Photo / Supplied

Was it easy to find the sort of work you wanted?

I moved into branding, then I took a break to have kids before setting up a not for profit called KiwiHarvest in Auckland. We rescued over ten million kilograms of food, preventing both the environmental disaster of waste, while also helping people who are going without.

From sustainability to hospitality, what are the resorts you market like?

The owners are a group of Kiwi families who love to holiday with their mates in incredible locations. Their mission is to keep these beautiful places accessible to Kiwi families. Especially Hahei, which opened in 1958 and has a strong heritage of intergenerational family camping.

How often do get to visit these amazing places?

Quite regularly. Last summer I even worked in reception in Hahei, where the first thing people do when they arrive is tell you how many years they've camped there. I was also lucky, because my kids, Molly (18) and Hugo (16) were able to work there too and we were in a tent together, fifty metres from the beach. At lunchtime we'd run down and have a swim. It was incredible.

How did the businesses stay afloat during Covid?

Level four was horrendous. The first thing we did was protect the staff, because many of them live on site. Then we managed cancellations, which was soul-destroying. Later, when restrictions relaxed, we refocused on the domestic market, with an emphasis on each destination being incredible year round, not just during peak season.

When did things pick up?

Once people could travel again, that first summer was massive. It was also very emotional. Campers would arrive and burst into tears because they were so happy to be back.

How's the future looking?

We're looking forward to sharing good times with our guests. We have these world-class experiences right here in New Zealand and they don't have to cost a fortune, whether you're in a villa or a tent at Hahei, everybody is walking distance to the beach. And it's one of the few places you'll see great-grandparents and great-grandchildren all relaxing in one location.

What do you love most about your job?

I work with wonderful people, and I help visitors experience the best of Hahei, Raglan and Wānaka. I also love that the owners are determined to keep traditional camping alive by making these beautiful destinations available for everyone.

