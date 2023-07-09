Destination of the week: Kaikōura

Why you should go

Driving to Kaikōura from Christchurch is a particularly pleasant scoot, completed in 2.5 hours while passing through the Waipara wine valley. Take your time, rather than pushing the pedal to the floor. If you’re coming up from below, the inland Kaikōura road from Waiau takes a little more than one hour. At this time of year, tacking on a 40-minute diversion to the Mt Lyford Alpine Resort will reveal NZ’s most under-rated ski area, just keep your eye on snow conditions and consider a shuttle from Mt Lyford if your vehicle isn’t snow worthy.

Driving to Kaikōura from Christchurch is particularly pleasant along the Kaikōura Coastal Road. Photo / @barekiwi

Top spots

Home to New Zealand’s very own Big Five: fur seals, penguins, whales, royal albatross and dolphins, various tours will put you in close proximity to the wildlife, including colossal albatross with a 3m wingspan. Sperm whales can be spotted year-round and in July, you’ll likely see humpback whales. There are also llama walks thanks to Llama Trekking Kaikōura.

Various Kaikōura tours will put you in close proximity to the wildlife. Photo / Whale Watch Kaikoura

When it’s time to head indoors, Kaikōura Museum delves deep into the natural history of the area. Quirky highlights include Kaikōura’s UFO sighting, the largest moa egg ever found, a padded cell and a museum ghost. Don’t fret about winter frost at one of Kaikōura top attractions: Lavendyl Lavender Farm - there’s always a varietal in bloom. With two rustic Dylans Country Cottages on the doorstep, B&B guests can wander the flower gardens at leisure.

Watch out for the resident ghost at Kaikōura Musuem. Photo / Andrew Spencer

Best eats

Kaikōura is the crayfish capital, with famed establishments such as Nins Bin and Kaikōura Seafood BBQ a compelling choice for oceanside dining. Both venues offer sea-shack vibes but don’t be fooled, the crayfish is world-class.

Kaikōura Seafood BBQ serves world-class crayfish. Photo / Neat Places Kaikoura

For a cosy winter dining venue, Hapuku Kitchen hosts hungry travellers at their home-based supper club, alongside their farm-to-table cooking school.

For more to see and do, visit kaikoura.co.nz