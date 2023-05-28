The Fancy Cow is a lofty, elegant space with various offerings to suit any visitor. Photo / Supplied

This week, we hear from Ant Moore, of Marlborough’s Ant Moore Wines and the visionary behind The Fancy Cow Italian restaurant.

I’m Ant Moore, the guy behind Ant Moore Wines, but also the person who (perhaps ambitiously) dreamt up the concept of The Fancy Cow. It’s an Italian ristorante and pizzeria, as well as a craft brewery, a cellar door and tasting experience, all on one beautiful site in Marlborough.

The Fancy Cow is one-of-a-kind. It’s a lofty, elegant space with various offerings to suit any visitor – from a couple on a getaway to a corporate event to a family reunion encompassing several generations, or a large wedding. This project has been in the works for several years and we’re very happy with the end result.

The Fancy Cow is an Italian ristorante and pizzeria in Marlborough. Photo / Supplied

Most people won’t know how much upcycling we incorporated into The Fancy Cow. We used wood milled from my own farm to make our bars, tables and benchtops. We also reused some of the old winery building in the new development – things like taking old barn doors and using them on the outdoor deck.

For those wondering where the name came from, we tried a few different Italian names for the restaurant but none of them felt right. Then, one of my mates asked me, ‘Whatever happened to that fancy cow of yours?’, referring to my little highland cow, Fanta. She’s orange and lives in my backyard as a pet. It just seemed like the perfect name for the place – fun, relaxed, and a bit cheeky.

Ant Moore, of Marlborough’s Ant Moore Wines and The Fancy Cow restaurant. Photo / Supplied

Guests really love the service, the atmosphere and the food. Our entire team works hard to create a wonderful experience and share a smile with everyone who visits. But I have to say the beef ragu and tiramisu steal our thunder every time.

Outside of visiting The Fancy Cow, the Marlborough Sounds should be at the top of your to-do list. Taking a boat ride to a secluded bay makes any trip to Marlborough worth it. A wine tour is a must. Obviously, we do the best wine! But there are more wonderful producers in the region – pop into our cellar door and we can offer some recommendations on where to head next. Omaka Aviation Centre is a lot of fun too; heaps of vintage planes with the opportunity to take a flight.

Upcycling at its finest, The Fancy Cow used wood milled from Ant Moore's farm to make bars, tables and bench tops. Photo / Supplied

Looking ahead, we are busy working on a distillery so we can continue our efforts to make or grow just about everything we serve onsite, including beers, wines and spirits.

Keep your eye out for the new The Fancy Cow website. For now, see facebook.com/thefancycowmarlborough