In previous years, the Great Walks booking website has crashed due to the high volume of traffic when bookings open. To help address concerns, DoC has upgraded its booking system, which launches on May 15.
“We’ve introduced a new industry-leading lobby system, similar to those used by concert-booking companies, so customers have a smoother experience, and we can better manage the very high demand when bookings first open,” says DoC heritage and visitor director Catherine Wilson.
Wilson adds that the reshuffling of dates in the booking schedule will also help those who plan to make several reservations secure their desired spots.
It pays to check the website often if initially unsuccessful, as cancellations and unwanted bookings get re-released into the pool.
“Many times, groups will all go on when bookings open to secure their spots, to increase their chances. These spots are held for 20 minutes and then released back into the pool,” a user on the subreddit r/newzealand observed.
Another Redditor suggested booking for a less common date, writing, “Go on the shoulder season, or go on less popular walks”.
DoC suggests remaining hopeful and persistent, even if the popular walks get booked out on the first day.
“While the most popular Great Walks such as Milford and Routeburn book out very fast on the day, there are often cancellations, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the booking website,” says Wilson.
“Other experiences, such as Abel Tasman and Heaphy, have more capacity and don’t generally book out on opening day.”
This year, the Tongariro Northern Circuit will be the only Great Walk unavailable for booking while plans are assessed to replace the Oturere Hut, the Department of Conservation revealed. It was initially set to open on May 22.
The Tongariro Alpine Crossing day walk remains open, with bookings not essential.
James Morgan, a hiker and developer based in Auckland, compiled three years of cancellation data to identify when is best to book.
“There are clear trends as to how and when people are re-releasing their spots back in the system that can be used to better someone’s chances in securing a spot,” wrote Morgan in his analysis.
“The obvious one is to have more flexible travel plans and be open to doing the hikes during the fringe seasons. However, if that is not an option, hikers can prepare themselves by knowing that from two months out from their intended booking date, there is an increased chance that someone will release a spot.”