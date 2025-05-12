The Wairaurahiri River which drains Lake Hauroko, seen on the Hump Ridge Track. Photo / Varsha Anjali

In previous years, the Great Walks booking website has crashed due to the high volume of traffic when bookings open. To help address concerns, DoC has upgraded its booking system, which launches on May 15.

“We’ve introduced a new industry-leading lobby system, similar to those used by concert-booking companies, so customers have a smoother experience, and we can better manage the very high demand when bookings first open,” says DoC heritage and visitor director Catherine Wilson.

Wilson adds that the reshuffling of dates in the booking schedule will also help those who plan to make several reservations secure their desired spots.

It pays to check the website often if initially unsuccessful, as cancellations and unwanted bookings get re-released into the pool.

“Many times, groups will all go on when bookings open to secure their spots, to increase their chances. These spots are held for 20 minutes and then released back into the pool,” a user on the subreddit r/newzealand observed.

Another Redditor suggested booking for a less common date, writing, “Go on the shoulder season, or go on less popular walks”.

A South Island robin takes a break on the Hump Ridge Track. Photo / Varsha Anjali

DoC suggests remaining hopeful and persistent, even if the popular walks get booked out on the first day.

“While the most popular Great Walks such as Milford and Routeburn book out very fast on the day, there are often cancellations, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the booking website,” says Wilson.

“Other experiences, such as Abel Tasman and Heaphy, have more capacity and don’t generally book out on opening day.”

This year, the Tongariro Northern Circuit will be the only Great Walk unavailable for booking while plans are assessed to replace the Oturere Hut, the Department of Conservation revealed. It was initially set to open on May 22.

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing day walk remains open, with bookings not essential.

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing in the Tongariro National Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

James Morgan, a hiker and developer based in Auckland, compiled three years of cancellation data to identify when is best to book.

“There are clear trends as to how and when people are re-releasing their spots back in the system that can be used to better someone’s chances in securing a spot,” wrote Morgan in his analysis.

“The obvious one is to have more flexible travel plans and be open to doing the hikes during the fringe seasons. However, if that is not an option, hikers can prepare themselves by knowing that from two months out from their intended booking date, there is an increased chance that someone will release a spot.”

In May 2024, DoC was forced to reboot its booking system after a huge influx in traffic on the first day bookings opened for the year. The same thing happened in 2023.

A large portion of the 2024 traffic was from overseas, with international demand up 47% from 2023 figures.

Opening dates for Great Walk accommodation bookings (for stays from July 1, 2025–June 30, 2026) 9.30am NZST

May 15 – Heaphy Track, Kepler Track, Rakiura Track, Hump Ridge

May 22 – Whanganui Journey, Routeburn Track

May 27 – Lake Waikaremoana Track, Abel Tasman Coast Track, Paparoa Track

May 28 – Milford Track

Opening dates for all other accommodation bookings (for stays from July 1, 2025–June 30, 2026) 9.30am NZST

May 13 – Backcountry huts, lodges, sole occupancy facilities

May 20 – Conservation campsites, except Tōtaranui, Momorangi, Anaura Bay campsites

May 21 – Momorangi campsite, Anaura Bay campsite

June 4 – Tōtaranui campsite

